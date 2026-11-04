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Former New York Yankees Infielder Suddenly Becomes a Free Agent

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NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Tyler Austin #26 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out with bases loaded in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had an ugly finish to the 2026 season.

This is because the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. With this, New York is entering a big offseason.

Now, with the Yankees’ offseason getting started, one of their former infielders has become a free agent.

Former New York Yankees Infielder Becomes a Free Agent

Miami Marlins v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NY – APRIL 16: Tyler Austin #26 of the New York Yankees is walked with the bases loaded scoring teammate Aaron Judge in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

According to Baseball America, former Yankees infielder Tyler Austin is now a free agent.

Austin becoming a free agent comes after he spent the 2026 season with the Chicago Cubs. This was after he spent each of the previous six seasons playing in Japan.

However, Austin never played a game this season at any level. This is because he had offseason knee surgery that took away his season.

Now, after missing the entire campaign, Austin is a free agent again.

Looking Back At Austin’s Time With the Yankees

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – APRIL 11: Christian Vazquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox tries to hold back Tyler Austin #26 of the New York Yankees as he storms the pitchers mound after being stuck by a pitch thrown by Joe Kelly #56 during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on April 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Austin was selected by the Yankees in the 13th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Following this, Austin played his first three seasons with New York from 2016 to 2018. In 85 games with New York over that span, he posted 15 home runs, 43 RBI, and a .230 batting average.

Austin also memorably charged the mound as a Yankee after former Boston Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly during the 2018 season.

Austin’s time with the Yankees ended in July of the 2018 season when he was traded to the Minnesota Twins as part of the deal that brought pitcher Lance Lynn to New York.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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