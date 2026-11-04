Former New York Yankees Infielder Suddenly Becomes a Free Agent

The New York Yankees had an ugly finish to the 2026 season.

This is because the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. With this, New York is entering a big offseason.

Now, with the Yankees’ offseason getting started, one of their former infielders has become a free agent.

Former New York Yankees Infielder Becomes a Free Agent

According to Baseball America, former Yankees infielder Tyler Austin is now a free agent.

Austin becoming a free agent comes after he spent the 2026 season with the Chicago Cubs. This was after he spent each of the previous six seasons playing in Japan.

However, Austin never played a game this season at any level. This is because he had offseason knee surgery that took away his season.

Now, after missing the entire campaign, Austin is a free agent again.

Looking Back At Austin’s Time With the Yankees

Austin was selected by the Yankees in the 13th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Following this, Austin played his first three seasons with New York from 2016 to 2018. In 85 games with New York over that span, he posted 15 home runs, 43 RBI, and a .230 batting average.

Austin also memorably charged the mound as a Yankee after former Boston Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly during the 2018 season.

Austin’s time with the Yankees ended in July of the 2018 season when he was traded to the Minnesota Twins as part of the deal that brought pitcher Lance Lynn to New York.