New York Yankees Urged to Consider Trading 30-Home-Run Slugger by Insider

The New York Yankees acquired first baseman Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals at this year’s trade deadline in exchange for right-handers Ben Grable, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Jake Bird.

After joining the Yankees, García hit .264/.302/.434 with seven home runs and 16 RBI over 43 regular-season games. He went 4-for-16 with a home run in the postseason.

García slashed a remarkable .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs and 76 RBI over 104 games with the Nationals this season before being dealt to the Yankees. He has one year of team control remaining.

Despite García hitting 30 home runs and driving in 90 runs this past season, the Yankees should consider trading the first baseman, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman (subscription required).

New York Yankees Should Consider Trading Luis García Jr. This Offseason

“[Ben Rice] Rice started 53 games at first last year, but just twice after García joined the Yankees on Aug. 3. If he can start even 40 games there adequately, it sure would help with roster flexibility; so that has to be central to Rice’s work this offseason.”

“But that lack of roster flexibility is also why the Yankees should consider trading García. It is not a punishment. He is a very good hitter and a fine first baseman. But he is left-handed.”

Read More: Crucial Ben Rice improvement can open door for Yankees to trade Luis Garcia Jr.

As Sherman suggested, the Yankees would benefit if Rice could play more first base next year. If García is with the team in 2027, first base and DH will be held down by both Rice and García, at least against right-handers.

Additionally, the Yankees may want Judge to serve as a DH more often after his injury-riddled 2026 season. Not to mention, Aaron Boone will likely want to work Giancarlo Stanton into the lineup somewhat regularly next year unless New York trades him.

So, it makes perfect sense for the Yankees to trade García this offseason, even though they acquired him roughly two months ago.

Looking at Luis García Jr.’s Career

García made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2020.

In his seven years in the majors, García has slashed .268/.301/.432 with 88 home runs and 361 RBI over 751 games.