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Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Johnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees bats against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

One of the key players on their roster that year was Johnny Damon.

Wife Of Beloved Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyLeft fielder Johnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees sits in the dugout before the game against the Seattle Mariners June 30, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Recently, Damon made a heartfelt post to Instagram from Halloween.

He wrote in the post: “Happy Halloween from the Damon’s 👻🎃”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mcmillion3: “Happy Halloween! Great party and costumes as always 🔥🔥🔥”

@marissafalz: “you guys look awesome!!!! 👏👏👏”

GettyNew York Yankee Johnny Damon and his wife Michelle poses for a photo at the top of the Empire State Building on November 24, 2009 in New York City. Johnny Damon was a guest speaker to proclaim today as Jimmie Johnson Day in NYC.

Damon’s wife (Michelle) then also shared a post.

She wrote in her post: “16 YEARS OF TRICKS, TREATS & A LITTLE TWISTED FUN here at Paradiso de Lago!!! Of course we did something similar at the 2 homes we had before here but wasn’t the same…. This year’s theme was CLOWNS WITH A TWIST… and trust me, this was NOT your average circus! We LOVE Clowns! 🤡 A little creepy, a little sexy, a whole lot of crazy, and absolutely UNFORGETTABLE! From incredible performers, entertainment and outrageous costumes, nonstop laughs, and a few surprises along the way… the night was pure Halloween madness thanks to the help of @hardrive_productions who always bring their AGAME!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@makeupbyfabiana: “Gorgeous!!! Love the Hair and makeup production! 🔥❤️🤡🖤”

@marissafalz: “This is amazing! You guys killed it!!!! ❤️”

@katyamolero: “Thank you, as always, for all your love and for being the best neighbors and friends. Love you all so much! ❤️”

Looking At Damon

GettyJohnny Damon #18 of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout after flying out against the New York Yankees during their game at Fenway Park on July 17, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Damon was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees, he has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians over 18 seasons at the MLB level.

With the Red Sox, Damon also won a title (and made two All-Star Games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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