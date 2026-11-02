Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

One of the key players on their roster that year was Johnny Damon.

Wife Of Beloved Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Recently, Damon made a heartfelt post to Instagram from Halloween.

He wrote in the post: “Happy Halloween from the Damon’s 👻🎃”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mcmillion3: “Happy Halloween! Great party and costumes as always 🔥🔥🔥”

@marissafalz: “you guys look awesome!!!! 👏👏👏”

Damon’s wife (Michelle) then also shared a post.

She wrote in her post: “16 YEARS OF TRICKS, TREATS & A LITTLE TWISTED FUN here at Paradiso de Lago!!! Of course we did something similar at the 2 homes we had before here but wasn’t the same…. This year’s theme was CLOWNS WITH A TWIST… and trust me, this was NOT your average circus! We LOVE Clowns! 🤡 A little creepy, a little sexy, a whole lot of crazy, and absolutely UNFORGETTABLE! From incredible performers, entertainment and outrageous costumes, nonstop laughs, and a few surprises along the way… the night was pure Halloween madness thanks to the help of @hardrive_productions who always bring their AGAME!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@makeupbyfabiana: “Gorgeous!!! Love the Hair and makeup production! 🔥❤️🤡🖤”

@marissafalz: “This is amazing! You guys killed it!!!! ❤️”

@katyamolero: “Thank you, as always, for all your love and for being the best neighbors and friends. Love you all so much! ❤️”

Looking At Damon

Damon was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees, he has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians over 18 seasons at the MLB level.

With the Red Sox, Damon also won a title (and made two All-Star Games).