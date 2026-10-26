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Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Boston Red Sox during their game at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are at home for the offseason after losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

At the end of the regular season, the Yankees honored legendary pitcher CC Sabathia.

The MLB wrote (via X) on September 25: “The Yankees honor CC Sabathia with a plaque in Monument Park and retire his No. 52 👏”

Wife Of Beloved Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyThe New York Yankees retired CC Sabathia’s No. 52 and unveiled his Monument Park plaque before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

On Sunday, Sabathia’s wife (Amber) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Prosecco and Frat Parties for Breakfast! Parents Weekend Vibes 🌟Go Blue! 💙💛”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

CC Sabathia: “〽️💛💙”

@paul_aversano: “You guys are all in!! Go blue!”

@tammy__gafoor: “Such a STUNNING family🤍💙Go Blue!!!”

GettyCC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees walks off the field in the eighth inning and is congratulated by Derek Jeter #2 during Game One of the ALCS against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2009 in New York, New York.

Michelle Damon, Gabrielle Union-Wade and University of Michigan were among the people to like her post.

Looking At CC

GettyCC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees celebrates striking out Mike Napoli #44 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim to end the seventh inning in Game One of the ALCS during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Sabathia was picked in the 1st round of the 1998 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians before a trade to the Milwaukee Brewers.

@IKE_Brewers wrote (in 2020): “CC Sabathia was straight up DOMINANT for the Crew in 2008💥 • 11-2 (17 games) 1.65 ERA • 7 complete games, 3 shutouts • 11 hits, 6 RBIs, and 1 HR • 1st playoff berth in 26 years • Revived the organization 💯 “RAISE A GLASS MILWAUKEE”🍻”

GettyFormer pitcher and Baseball Hall of Fame member CC Sabathia is seen prior to game two of the National League Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sabathia then pitched the final 11 years of his career in the Bronx.

He helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series title (which is their most recent championship).

The 46-year-old is a Baseball Hall of Famer.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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