Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The New York Yankees are at home for the offseason after losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

At the end of the regular season, the Yankees honored legendary pitcher CC Sabathia.

The MLB wrote (via X) on September 25: “The Yankees honor CC Sabathia with a plaque in Monument Park and retire his No. 52 👏”

Wife Of Beloved Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, Sabathia’s wife (Amber) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Prosecco and Frat Parties for Breakfast! Parents Weekend Vibes 🌟Go Blue! 💙💛”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

CC Sabathia: “〽️💛💙”

@paul_aversano: “You guys are all in!! Go blue!”

@tammy__gafoor: “Such a STUNNING family🤍💙Go Blue!!!”

Michelle Damon, Gabrielle Union-Wade and University of Michigan were among the people to like her post.

Looking At CC

Sabathia was picked in the 1st round of the 1998 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians before a trade to the Milwaukee Brewers.

@IKE_Brewers wrote (in 2020): “CC Sabathia was straight up DOMINANT for the Crew in 2008💥 • 11-2 (17 games) 1.65 ERA • 7 complete games, 3 shutouts • 11 hits, 6 RBIs, and 1 HR • 1st playoff berth in 26 years • Revived the organization 💯 “RAISE A GLASS MILWAUKEE”🍻”

Sabathia then pitched the final 11 years of his career in the Bronx.

He helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series title (which is their most recent championship).

The 46-year-old is a Baseball Hall of Famer.