Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Champion Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Johnny Damon is a rare player to be beloved by both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

After a strong run in Boston, he signed with the Yankees.

During his time in the Bronx, Damon helped the franchise win their most recent World Series title (2009).

Wife Of Beloved Yankees Champion Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Damon’s wife (Michelle) has been recently sharing content from their family trip to Thailand.

She wrote (in her most recent Instagram post): “Another amazing day in paradise! Beautiful weather, breathtaking views and plenty of fun on the water! From soaking up the sunshine to playing with all the water toys, it was one of those days you wish would never end! Making memories and loving every minute! Well except for Dreanna who was sea sick most of the day but then she got her sea legs at the end….. better later than never! 😅”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@marissafalz: “We miss you!!! Looks like an amazing trip!!!! See you soon! xo 😘”

@worth_the_price_of_admission: “Now that’s my kind of vacation!! Enjoy!!! 💎❤️👫🚢”

@heartpaw25: “Looks like you guys are having a blast as usual 😍😍😍”

Michelle also made another post the day before.

She wrote: “Thailand, you REALLY know how to throw a party! They call this the Disney of Thailand and considering we live in Orlando, we were quite intrigued to check it out! Carnival Magic in Phuket was an absolute explosion of color, lights, music, and MAGIC! Millions of twinkling lights, larger-than-life attractions, spectacular performances, and enough sparkle to make Vegas jealous! We brought the whole crew for a night of fun, and WOW… this place did not disappoint! From the incredible displays to the magical atmosphere, it was like stepping into a whole different world! Another unforgettable night making memories with our crazy crew!”

Looking At Damon

Damon is most known for his time in Boston and New York.

He also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians over 18 seasons.