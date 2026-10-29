Wife Of Loved New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-1 to win their first ever World Series.

That said, the Rays still had an impressive postseason run that saw them sweep the New York Yankees (and beat the Cleveland Guardians in six games).

Wife Of Loved Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Also on Wednesday night, the wife of Carlos Rodon (Ashley) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “This season felt different.

Twelve seasons in, and you start to realize you’re on the other side of the mountain. Not quite sure how we got here so quickly, but suddenly you’re more aware of just how special it all is.

I found myself slowing down a little more this year. Taking in all the little things that are so easy to overlook when you’re caught up in the pace of it all.

Here’s to another year of memories, and people who make them so special 🤍”

Looking At Rodon

Rodon is coming off a strong 2026 season.

He returned from injury in the middle of the year.

The 33-year-old went 7-3 with a 2.67 ERA in 16 starts.

Rodon has now spent four seasons pitching for the Yankees.

Prior to New York, he had stops with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox over 12 total seasons at the MLB level.

In that span, Rodon has made three All-Star Games.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 15, 2022): “Left-hander Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a six-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title in 2009.