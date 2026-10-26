Beloved Yankees World Series Winner Takes On New Role With Mets

The season for the New York Yankees ended in unfortunate disappointment, and right now, fans are dealing with the disappointing update that manager Aaron Boone has been confirmed to return for another season on the job despite growing calls for his dismissal.

Unlike their cross-town rival New York Mets, the Yankees did qualify for the postseason before their season came to a close. Meanwhile, the Mets failed to live up to expectations in 2026 and finished upon the conclusion of their 162nd game.

And while they’ve already made multiple changes to their staff, they’re promoting a familiar name to Yankees fans from their Double-A affiliate.

Former New York Yankees World Series Winner Mariano Duncan Promoted By The Rival Mets

The Mets announced on Monday that Mariano Duncan, who was part of New York’s 1996 World Series-winning roster, has been promoted from their Double-A affiliate and will serve in an unspecified role with the big club.

The news was first reported by MLB Insider Joel Sherman.

“Source: The Mets have hired Mariano Duncan to join their major league coaching staff,” Sherman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He is expected to help in multiple areas with the position player group.”

Mariano Duncan Won The World Series With The Yankees

Duncan joined the Yankees in December 1995 and quickly became an important piece of a championship roster. His best season in New York came in 1996, when he hit .340 with 56 RBIs and helped the Yankees win their first World Series title since 1978.

Duncan also left his mark with a memorable phrase that became part of the team’s identity: “We play today, we win today … das it!” The saying caught on throughout the clubhouse, with Yankees players even wearing shirts featuring the slogan under their uniforms.

Duncan returned to the Yankees for part of the 1997 season before being involved in a trade with the San Diego Padres that was later voided after Greg Vaughn failed his physical. He was ultimately traded to the Toronto Blue Jays later that month before ultimately finishing his playing career in Japan with the Yomiuri Giants.