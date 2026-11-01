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Yankees’ Aaron Judge Shows Up For Wife’s Special Moment With Daughter

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It’s the offseason for New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

On Sunday, that meant he got to switch into supportive fan mode for his wife in a special moment for her.

The New York City Marathon was held on Sunday, and Judge was there in the crowd rooting on his wife, who was running.

Aaron Judge Supports Wife at NYC Marathon

Judge was rocking some sunglasses and a Yankees pullover as he stood behind the barrier when his wife Samantha ran by.

Samantha took the chance to stop and see her family.

Judge wasn’t hard to miss in the crowd, of course. His 6-foot-7 height helped out here.

Samantha and Judge met in high school and both attended Fresno State together, too.

She’s got a degree in kinesiology and certainly knows a lot about the mechanics of athletics — and clearly, Samantha knows how to push herself to be her best, as well.

Running in a marathon, 26.2 miles, is one of the most impressive feats of will and endurance that there is.

Aaron and Samantha Judge’s Daughter

The couple had their first child in January 2025. She’s a girl, named Nora Rose Judge

The Yankees superstar appeared to hand their daughter to Samantha for her break during the marathon.

It’s actually impressive that Samantha even felt comfortable stopping. It can be hard to maintain running momentum over such a long distance after a stop, but she went for the break to spend time with those who were there to support her.

Judge appeared to turn into a proper fanboy and make sure to get a picture on his phone of his wife and daughter.

One of the coolest parts of a marathon for most of the competitors is that they’re just racing against themselves and pushing themselves. They set goals, to be sure, but just completing the distance is a milestone moment in each of those runners’ lives.

For Samantha, she had the chance to run in front of her family, those that are closest to her heart. It had to be a special day for the whole Judge family.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Yankees’ Aaron Judge Shows Up For Wife’s Special Moment With Daughter

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