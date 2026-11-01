Yankees’ Aaron Judge Shows Up For Wife’s Special Moment With Daughter

It’s the offseason for New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

On Sunday, that meant he got to switch into supportive fan mode for his wife in a special moment for her.

The New York City Marathon was held on Sunday, and Judge was there in the crowd rooting on his wife, who was running.

Aaron Judge Supports Wife at NYC Marathon

Judge was rocking some sunglasses and a Yankees pullover as he stood behind the barrier when his wife Samantha ran by.

Samantha took the chance to stop and see her family.

Judge wasn’t hard to miss in the crowd, of course. His 6-foot-7 height helped out here.

Aaron Judge supporting his wife at the NYC Marathon. That’s my captain https://t.co/wQiZVF80eg — Taylor Ringold (@TaylorRingold) November 1, 2026

Samantha and Judge met in high school and both attended Fresno State together, too.

She’s got a degree in kinesiology and certainly knows a lot about the mechanics of athletics — and clearly, Samantha knows how to push herself to be her best, as well.

Running in a marathon, 26.2 miles, is one of the most impressive feats of will and endurance that there is.

Aaron and Samantha Judge’s Daughter

The couple had their first child in January 2025. She’s a girl, named Nora Rose Judge

The Yankees superstar appeared to hand their daughter to Samantha for her break during the marathon.

It’s actually impressive that Samantha even felt comfortable stopping. It can be hard to maintain running momentum over such a long distance after a stop, but she went for the break to spend time with those who were there to support her.

Judge appeared to turn into a proper fanboy and make sure to get a picture on his phone of his wife and daughter.

@TaylorRingold I can’t believe she stopped that long . I’ve run the marathon and other distance races and once I had my stride there’s no way I’m stopping for anyone or anything . — Keane (@kranepool) November 1, 2026

One of the coolest parts of a marathon for most of the competitors is that they’re just racing against themselves and pushing themselves. They set goals, to be sure, but just completing the distance is a milestone moment in each of those runners’ lives.

For Samantha, she had the chance to run in front of her family, those that are closest to her heart. It had to be a special day for the whole Judge family.