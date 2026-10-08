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Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Makes Honest Admission After ALDS Exit

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Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on after the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees‘ season ended Wednesday night in a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Anthony Volpe nearly changed the outcome in the sixth inning with a drive to left field that was initially ruled a game-tying two-run homer. A fan interference call overturned it to an RBI double.

The play summed up a night, a series, and a career’s worth of frustration for a player who has now experienced four consecutive October exits in pinstripes.

Volpe Does Not Mince Words

Volpe was asked about his emotions after the loss. His answer was unfiltered.

“This is my fourth season,” Volpe said. “It’s been four too many times having this taste in my mouth.”

He went further, rejecting the idea that another early exit would simply serve as motivation.

“I don’t even think ‘motivated’ is the right word,” Volpe said. “I think it’s just pissed off. There’s too many chips added to your shoulder. Enough’s enough.”

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Year That Shaped Him

Volpe’s path to this moment was not straightforward. He was sent down to Triple-A earlier this season after struggling at the plate. The demotion could have broken his confidence. Instead, he came back and earned a spot on the postseason roster.

Aaron Judge spoke after the game about what Volpe’s resilience says about him as a player, calling him someone the Yankees would need if they were going to win a championship.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs to first base after a bunt against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

Volpe has been here four times now. Four Octobers. Four early exits.

He is not looking for fuel. He already has more than enough. What he wants is a different ending.

Enough’s enough. His words.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Makes Honest Admission After ALDS Exit

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