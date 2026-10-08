Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Makes Honest Admission After ALDS Exit

The New York Yankees‘ season ended Wednesday night in a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Anthony Volpe nearly changed the outcome in the sixth inning with a drive to left field that was initially ruled a game-tying two-run homer. A fan interference call overturned it to an RBI double.

The play summed up a night, a series, and a career’s worth of frustration for a player who has now experienced four consecutive October exits in pinstripes.

Volpe Does Not Mince Words

Volpe was asked about his emotions after the loss. His answer was unfiltered.

“This is my fourth season,” Volpe said. “It’s been four too many times having this taste in my mouth.”

He went further, rejecting the idea that another early exit would simply serve as motivation.

“I don’t even think ‘motivated’ is the right word,” Volpe said. “I think it’s just pissed off. There’s too many chips added to your shoulder. Enough’s enough.”

The Year That Shaped Him

Volpe’s path to this moment was not straightforward. He was sent down to Triple-A earlier this season after struggling at the plate. The demotion could have broken his confidence. Instead, he came back and earned a spot on the postseason roster.

Aaron Judge spoke after the game about what Volpe’s resilience says about him as a player, calling him someone the Yankees would need if they were going to win a championship.

Final Word for the Yankees

Volpe has been here four times now. Four Octobers. Four early exits.

He is not looking for fuel. He already has more than enough. What he wants is a different ending.

Enough’s enough. His words.