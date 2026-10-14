Yankees Insider Reveals Austin Wells Decision Ahead of 2027

The New York Yankees enter the offseason with questions to answer across the roster. The pitching staff needs reinforcement. The lineup needs a right-handed bat. Free agency decisions loom at multiple positions.

One position appears to have a clearer direction. Behind the plate, the Yankees have signaled where they stand despite a season that did not always make the decision easy.

What Sherman Reported

According to MLB insider Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Austin Wells is expected to remain New York’s starting catcher heading into 2027.

Sherman’s report indicates that while the Yankees acknowledge Wells’ offensive inconsistencies, the organization views him as their catcher moving forward. Wells caught 122 games in 2026 and earned the trust of the pitching staff with his work behind the plate.

The decision is tied to more than just production. Wells is projected to earn approximately $2.6 million through arbitration for 2027. Keeping him as the starter allows the Yankees to allocate their spending toward other areas of need rather than investing heavily at a position they believe is accounted for.

The Numbers Behind the Yankees Decision

Wells struggled badly in the first half of the season, posting a .155 batting average with a .258 slugging percentage. The swing looked off. The results were not close to what the Yankees expected from a former first-round pick.

Then something shifted after the All-Star break. Wells hit .229 with an OPS north of .780 and a 120 OPS+ across the second half. He drew more walks, drove the ball with authority, and looked like a different hitter than the one who had frustrated the fanbase for months.

He carried that into October, going 5-for-17 with four walks across two postseason rounds. The bat showed signs of life when it mattered most.

The Search for a Platoon Partner

The Yankees are expected to pursue a right-handed platoon partner to complement the left-handed-hitting Wells. Sherman identified several potential options, including Freddy Fermin, Austin Hedges, Victor Caratini, Luis Campusano, and Gary Sanchez.

The catcher search is not new territory for the front office. New York actively pursued Ryan Jeffers before the trade deadline, but the Twins got hot in late July and opted to hold onto him. Hunter Goodman was another name the Yankees discussed with Colorado, though the Rockies’ asking price was steep.

Finding the right complement matters. Wells’ splits against left-handed pitching have been a weakness, and adding a right-handed bat behind him would address that gap without requiring the Yankees to move on from their starter entirely.

Final Word for the Yankees

Wells is expected to be behind the plate on Opening Day. The second half and the postseason gave the Yankees enough reason to believe the bat is trending in the right direction.

If Sherman’s reporting holds, the starting job is Wells’ to lose heading into 2027. A full season of the version that showed up after July would go a long way toward silencing the debate.