Yankees’ Bench Coach Listed As Possible Candidate For Phillies Job

Current Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus is a potential candidate for the Phillies managerial job in 2027, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia and Phillies reporter Cole Weintraub. This comes after the Phillies’ first choice, Red Sox manager Alex Cora, was fired after the team fired previous manager Rob Thomson in April, but Cora declined the role and decided not to manage the rest of the 2026 season after being dismissed by the Red Sox this past April, which Cora cited as spending more time with his family. The Phillies still need to decide who will manage in 2026 after being knocked out by the Atlanta Braves in game three of the wild card series at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former Yankee Was Phillies Interim Manager

Don Mattingly served as the Phillies’ interim manager this season after Thomson was dismissed, but the Phillies still need a long-term solution. Ausmus has been the Yankees bench coach under manager Aaron Boone since November of 2023. Ausmus originally replaced Carlos Mendoza, who at the time was hired as the next manager of the New York Mets. Ausmus, originally from New Haven, Connecticut, was drafted in the 48th round (1151 overall) by the Yankees in the 1987 MLB Draft. Ausmus spent 18 years in the majors as a catcher, spending time with the Astros, Padres, Tigers, and Dodgers.

Ausmus managed the Detroit Tigers from 2014-17 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. Ausmus has the background to be considered a possible candidate to manage the Phillies next. Ausmus’s best season as a manager arguably came in 2014, when the Tigers went 90-72 but were swept in the ALDS by the Baltimore Orioles. Whether Ausmus decides to manage again or gets the opportunity remains to be seen. Weintraub interestingly mentioned how Dombrowski was the GM with the Tigers when Ausmus was the manager in Detroit.

Ausmus, in his 1993-2010 Major League Baseball career, hit 80 home runs with 607 RBIs in 6,279 at-bats and posted a lifetime .251 batting average. Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia also listed other candidates. He listed former Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, former Cubs manager David Ross, and George Lombard, the Tigers bench coach and father of current Yankees starting shortstop George Lombard Jr., who’s just 21 years old.

Baseball Getting Closer To Lockout

The uncertainty of baseball heading into the 2027 season, with a looming lockout, makes this task even more complicated for a Phillies organization that finished with a disappointing final few weeks and narrowly made the playoffs on the last day of the regular season. With nobody certain when baseball will return in 2027, it will be interesting to see how the Phillies navigate finding their next manager in the coming weeks and months as the offseason looms and the postseason approaches the championship series and then the World Series.

One thing is for certain: the Phillies, like many teams, have a lot of work to do this offseason to get where they want to go and win a World Series championship. The Phillies also still have some big contracts on the books with older players like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner.