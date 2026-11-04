Yankees Trade Pitch Deals George Lombard Jr. for Former Rookie of the Year

A new trade pitch published Tuesday and aimed at the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles would land 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson and 2017 first-round draft pick Shane Baz in a proposed blockbuster costing New York top infield prospect George Lombard Jr. and fireballing right-hander Carlos Lagrange.

The swap grades as nearly even on one valuation model, according to Baseball Trade Values which published the trade pitch, yet it leaves open what New York actually buys with two young assets.

The BTV model gives Baltimore about 61.3 surplus points to 60.7 for the Yankees. Lombard (49.9) and Lagrange (11.4) make up the Orioles’ haul, while Henderson (46.8) and Baz (13.9) form the Yankees’ side. Availability for Henderson and Baz is listed as very low.

Henderson, 25, was born June 29, 2001, in Montgomery, Ala. Baltimore drafted him 42nd overall in 2019 out of John T. Morgan Academy, and he debuted Aug. 31, 2022. He won the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Award and a Silver Slugger. His career line is .259/.338/.464 with 110 homers, 320 RBIs, 72 steals and 24.4 WAR. In 2024, he hit .281/.364/.529 with 37 homers and 9.1 WAR as an All-Star. His 2026 season dipped to .226/.311/.404 with 24 homers, 60 RBIs and 3.2 WAR. He earned $8.5 million in 2026 and stays under club control through 2028.

Lombard, 21, was born June 2, 2005, in Miami, the son of former major league outfielder and current Detroit Tigers coach George Lombard. The Yankees made him the 26th overall pick in 2023 out of Gulliver Prep and signed him for roughly $3.3 million. He debuted Aug. 4, 2026 and hit .237/.285/.414 with seven homers over 42 games, adding 22 RBIs, two steals and 1.1 WAR. Earning about $780,000 in his pre-arbitration year, he reaches arbitration around 2030 and free agency around 2033.

Lagrange, 23, was born May 25, 2003, in Bayaguana, Dominican Republic, and signed with the Yankees in 2022 for $10,000, a very low international signing bonus. The 6-foot-7 righty, ranked as the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has touched 102 mph. At Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he posted a 4.48 ERA over 64.1 innings with 85 strikeouts and a 1.35 WHIP while working through a shoulder issue.

Baz, 27, was born June 17, 1999, in Houston, and Pittsburgh took him 12th overall in 2017 before he moved to Tampa Bay and then Baltimore in December 2025. He went 6-15 with a 4.11 ERA, 154 strikeouts and a 1.35 WHIP over 179.2 innings in 2026. His career record is 23-32 with a 4.19 ERA and 447 strikeouts in 465.2 innings. He previously underwent Tommy John surgery. Baz signed a five-year, $68 million extension running through 2030, averaging about $13.6 million annually.

Gunnar Henderson Boosts Yankees Offense and Defense

Henderson’s 24.4 career WAR dwarfs Lombard’s 1.1 across 42 games, and his down year still produced 24 homers to Lombard’s seven. Lombard’s .699 OPS reflects a rookie still finding his footing.

Both play shortstop, and Henderson also handles third base. Lombard’s 65 field grade projects the higher defensive ceiling, while Henderson owns the longer big league record at both spots.

The financial picture tilts toward Baltimore. The Yankees add roughly $22 million to 2027 commitments through Henderson’s arbitration raise and Baz’s extension, and they shed a near-minimum salary. Control shrinks too, with Henderson headed to free agency after 2028 and Lombard not until 2033.

Shane Baz Rotation Fit and Price for New York Yankees

Baz does not fill a vacancy. The Yankees’ rotation already features Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón, with Ryan Weathers and Will Warren as depth. That places Baz in the back half or as insurance. Lagrange, meanwhile, offers a power arm still refining command, with a ceiling as a starter or high-leverage reliever.

For Baltimore, the deal swaps a down-year star and a mid-rotation contract for cheap, long-term shortstop control and a prospect. The Orioles collect the savings and the extra years, while the Yankees receive immediate production. The price runs to a top shortstop prospect and the organization’s No. 3 arm, plus Baz’s salary for a rotation with few openings.

The clubs share a long trading history. They completed the largest trade in baseball history in 1954 — their first season in Baltimore after moving from St. Louis, where they were known as the Browns. That one was a 17-player deal featuring Don Larsen, Bob Turley and Gus Triandos.

Under general manager Mike Elias, Baltimore’s dealings with New York have been mostly minor moves involving cash, such as catchers for cash or players to be named later.