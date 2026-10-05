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Yankees Hint at Position Change to Replace Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees reacts after crossing the plate on his home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees could need a new second baseman in the 2027 MLB season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is slated to be a free agent.

The Yanks could re-sign Chisholm, but they might have needs elsewhere to focus on. If Chisholm ends up elsewhere, they’ll need a replacement.

Turns out, that replacement might already be in a Yankees uniform. He’s just playing a different position.

Yankees Potential Jazz Chisholm Jr. Replacement

The Yankees seem to be considering the idea of Luis Garcia Jr. moving to a different infield position in 2027.

Garcia is currently playing first base for the Yankees.

Boone, in pregame comments before ALDS Game 2, had this to say about Garcia:

Garcia isn’t regarded as a great second baseman, and the Washington Nationals had already moved him off that position before the Yankees traded for him this summer.

Still, having that versatility could give the Yanks a way to move things around.

Second base isn’t a crucial defensive spot, and as long as Garcia’s bat keeps up the good work, he’d be just fine as a replacement for Chisholm there.

Another Option for Luis Garcia Jr.

Given the way Boone said it, maybe the Yankees would also consider him at a different spot: third base.

He doesn’t have the same level of experience there, but it would be another option for New York, which might want to move on from Ryan McMahon at that spot after this season.

It would be more of a risk to go into the 2027 season simply planning on Garcia playing third. There’d be no guarantee of it working. But it would be another choice.

How This Helps Yankees

Moving Garcia off first base would have a helpful trickle-down effect.

Ben Rice has been the DH with Garcia at first, but if Garcia moves elsewhere in the infield, Rice could then go to first base again.

That would open up the DH spot, whether the Yankees want to use it for Giancarlo Stanton or for one of their assortment of outfielders.

It would also create flexibility to add a bat this offseason without having so many players locked into different spots.

The Yankees have been linked to Brandon Lowe as a direct replacement at second base for Chisholm, but this would be an alternate option.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Yankees Hint at Position Change to Replace Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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