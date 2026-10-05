Yankees Hint at Position Change to Replace Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The New York Yankees could need a new second baseman in the 2027 MLB season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is slated to be a free agent.

The Yanks could re-sign Chisholm, but they might have needs elsewhere to focus on. If Chisholm ends up elsewhere, they’ll need a replacement.

Turns out, that replacement might already be in a Yankees uniform. He’s just playing a different position.

Yankees Potential Jazz Chisholm Jr. Replacement

The Yankees seem to be considering the idea of Luis Garcia Jr. moving to a different infield position in 2027.

Garcia is currently playing first base for the Yankees.

Boone, in pregame comments before ALDS Game 2, had this to say about Garcia:

Interesting. Boone said this about Luis García Jr.: “Obviously an infielder in his past, and feel like that could even be in play, you know, moving forward in coming years.” Maybeee the Yankees would look at García at second base next season? — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) October 5, 2026

Garcia isn’t regarded as a great second baseman, and the Washington Nationals had already moved him off that position before the Yankees traded for him this summer.

Still, having that versatility could give the Yanks a way to move things around.

Second base isn’t a crucial defensive spot, and as long as Garcia’s bat keeps up the good work, he’d be just fine as a replacement for Chisholm there.

Another Option for Luis Garcia Jr.

Given the way Boone said it, maybe the Yankees would also consider him at a different spot: third base.

He doesn’t have the same level of experience there, but it would be another option for New York, which might want to move on from Ryan McMahon at that spot after this season.

It would be more of a risk to go into the 2027 season simply planning on Garcia playing third. There’d be no guarantee of it working. But it would be another choice.

How This Helps Yankees

Moving Garcia off first base would have a helpful trickle-down effect.

Ben Rice has been the DH with Garcia at first, but if Garcia moves elsewhere in the infield, Rice could then go to first base again.

That would open up the DH spot, whether the Yankees want to use it for Giancarlo Stanton or for one of their assortment of outfielders.

It would also create flexibility to add a bat this offseason without having so many players locked into different spots.

The Yankees have been linked to Brandon Lowe as a direct replacement at second base for Chisholm, but this would be an alternate option.