Hi, Subscriber

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Faces Backlash for Comments After ALDS Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees entered Monday night’s ALDS matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays in need of a win to even the series at one game apiece.

Instead, they had one of their sloppiest performances of the entire season with ace Cam Schlittler on the mound.

New York committed four errors in the game, three of which came in the first inning, and ultimately lost 5-2, with both of their runs coming on solo home runs from Ben Rice.

One of those costly first-inning errors came when second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. tried to turn two and made an errant throw to first base. The throw got past Luis Garcia Jr. and allowed the first run of the game to score.

Yet, Chisholm Jr. has no regrets about the throw.

Chisholm Jr. Comments on Costly Error

After the game, Chisholm Jr. was asked what he would do differently in that situation. He said he likely would’ve made the throw again if given the chance, but he would’ve made a better one.

“I’d probably still throw it, honestly,” Chisholm Jr. said. “The play that was trying to be made. I feel like I could’ve made an even better throw. Where I’d throw it, I’d try and throw it a little more close to the base. My back was turned.

“I’m just trying to make a play, trying to get my pitcher out of the play,” he added. “My shortstop made a great play. I tried to make a great play too.”

Chisholm Jr. Faces Backlash From Yankees Fans

The New York fanbase was obviously not very happy to hear Chisholm Jr. say he’d repeat a play that ended up costing the Yankees early in a playoff loss.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the king of taking absolutely zero accountability,” a fan said. 

Someone else added, “Jazz Chisholm Jr. I cant wait for you to get off the Yankees.” 

Another person wrote, “Of course he thinks that, nobody is gonna hold him accountable for tossing it away so why would he have any self reflection.”

“He should never see the field for the Yankees again,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “I have never wanted a Yankee to be an ex Yankee more than Jazz.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Faces Backlash for Comments After ALDS Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x