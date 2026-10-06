Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Faces Backlash for Comments After ALDS Loss

The New York Yankees entered Monday night’s ALDS matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays in need of a win to even the series at one game apiece.

Instead, they had one of their sloppiest performances of the entire season with ace Cam Schlittler on the mound.

New York committed four errors in the game, three of which came in the first inning, and ultimately lost 5-2, with both of their runs coming on solo home runs from Ben Rice.

One of those costly first-inning errors came when second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. tried to turn two and made an errant throw to first base. The throw got past Luis Garcia Jr. and allowed the first run of the game to score.

Yet, Chisholm Jr. has no regrets about the throw.

Chisholm Jr. Comments on Costly Error

After the game, Chisholm Jr. was asked what he would do differently in that situation. He said he likely would’ve made the throw again if given the chance, but he would’ve made a better one.

“I’d probably still throw it, honestly,” Chisholm Jr. said. “The play that was trying to be made. I feel like I could’ve made an even better throw. Where I’d throw it, I’d try and throw it a little more close to the base. My back was turned.

“I’m just trying to make a play, trying to get my pitcher out of the play,” he added. “My shortstop made a great play. I tried to make a great play too.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked how he’d do-over the Junior Caminero ground ball in the first inning that led to the first run of ALDS Game 2 “I’d probably still throw it, honestly. The play that was trying to be made. I feel like I could’ve made an even better throw” https://t.co/EgQa71F3kb — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 6, 2026

Chisholm Jr. Faces Backlash From Yankees Fans

The New York fanbase was obviously not very happy to hear Chisholm Jr. say he’d repeat a play that ended up costing the Yankees early in a playoff loss.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the king of taking absolutely zero accountability,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Jazz Chisholm Jr. I cant wait for you to get off the Yankees.”

Another person wrote, “Of course he thinks that, nobody is gonna hold him accountable for tossing it away so why would he have any self reflection.”

“He should never see the field for the Yankees again,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “I have never wanted a Yankee to be an ex Yankee more than Jazz.”