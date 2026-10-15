Yankees Linked to Switch-Hitter as Potential Jazz Chisholm Replacement

The New York Yankees have a long list of priorities this offseason. The rotation needs arms. The lineup needs a right-handed bat. Decisions at multiple positions will shape how the 2027 roster comes together.

Second base is one of those positions. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. expected to test free agency, the Yankees may need to find a new answer in the middle infield. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, they have had one name on their radar for a while.

What Sherman Said

Sherman revealed on the Pinstripe Post podcast that the Yankees have liked Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards for years.

Sherman described Edwards as a potential second-base and leadoff fit for the Yankees. He noted that New York’s interest in the switch-hitter is longstanding, not something that developed overnight.

Sherman was not reporting active trade negotiations. The interest is real and has been for some time. His thoughts on what a potential deal might look like were his own assessment rather than sourced reporting.

He also indicated that Anthony Volpe is still expected to get the first opportunity at second base next season. Edwards would not necessarily arrive as a guaranteed starter. The Yankees are exploring options, not committing to a single direction.

Why Edwards Fits the Profile

Edwards hit .280 with a .360 on-base percentage across 142 games for Miami in 2026. He struck out just 13.9 percent of the time and walked at an 11.4 percent clip. Those two numbers tell you everything about the kind of hitter he is.

He also stole 21 bases and started 136 games at second base this season. The defensive experience is established.

The power is not there. Six home runs and a .371 slugging percentage make that clear. But at the top of a lineup built around Aaron Judge and the rest of New York’s power core, Edwards would not need to hit for distance. He would need to be on base when the big bats come up. His .360 OBP says he can do that.

Final Word for the Yankees

The interest is real and it is not new. Edwards fits a need the Yankees could have at the top of the order and in the middle of the infield.

Whether the cost makes sense depends on what else the offseason demands. Edwards is worth a call. He is not worth emptying the cupboard.