New York Yankees Make 3 Roster Moves Immediately After ALDS Elimination

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason Wednesday night after losing 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS, completing a sweep.

New York now enters an offseason with major questions surrounding the entire organization as its World Series drought extends to 17 consecutive seasons.

The Yankees have not been able to win a World Series in the last 17 seasons, tied for second-longest drought in franchise history 😬 ⚾ 1903 – 1922 (20 seasons)

⚾ 2010 – Present (17 seasons)

⚾ 1979 – 1995 (17 seasons) https://t.co/7LY18oRs8Q — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 8, 2026

Yankees Make 3 Roster Moves

On Thursday, less than 24 hours after the Yankees’ season ended. the organization made three notable roster moves through the MiLB transactions page.

With the postseason roster no longer in effect. The Yankees recalled pitchers Luis Gil, Brendan Beck and Bradley Hanner from the Florida Complex League’s FCL Yankees affiliate as they prepare for the offseason.

All three pitchers were already on the 40-man roster and remain under team control through 2027.

Gil, Beck and Hanner’s 2026 Stats With the Yankees

Gil has the most major league experience of the three. Nut he spent most of the 2026 season rehabbing an injury and never pitched for the Yankees.

After returning late in the season, he remained at Triple-A. Gil went 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA and 17 strikeouts across four starts and nine total appearances.

Beck and Hanner both spent time in the majors this year. Beck made his MLB debut on May 7 and started two games, going 0-2 with a 9.95 ERA. However, he delivered stronger results at Triple-A, posting a 10-2 record, a 2.93 ERA, 151 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP across 25 games and 135.1 innings.

Hanner made his MLB debut on Aug. 14 and appeared in five games out of the bullpen. He went 1-0 with an 8.59 ERA and seven strikeouts across 7.1 innings.

At Triple-A, Hanner appeared in 46 games. And he posted a 6-3 record, a 2.35 ERA, 69 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP across 57.1 innings.