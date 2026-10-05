New York Yankees Make Ben Rice Announcement Before Game 2 vs. Rays

The New York Yankees return to action Monday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the ALCS.

New York will be looking to rebound from a 1-0 loss in Game 1 at Tropicana Field. They recorded just one hit, which came late in the eighth inning.

Now, they’ll send out right-handed ace Cam Schlittler on Monday night as they look to even up the series before heading to New York for two games later this week.

Yankees Make Ben Rice Announcement

Ahead of the action, the Yankees made a big announcement regarding All-Star slugger Ben Rice.

The Yankees officially named Rice a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award.

“Congratulations to Ben Rice on being named a 2026 Hank Aaron Award Finalist,” the Yankees announced on X.

Congratulations to Ben Rice on being named a 2026 Hank Aaron Award Finalist 👏 Vote for Rice now: https://t.co/MJy4oT5elt https://t.co/igYZzX66SG — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 5, 2026

What Is the Hank Aaron Award?

The Hank Aaron Award, named after MLB legend and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, recognizes the best offensive performer in each league annually.

“The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league.” The MLB’s breakdown of the award reads. “The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers combines with a fan vote to determine the winners.”

Rice’s 2026 Season With Yankees

In just his second MLB season, Rice made a massive leap in his production for the Yankees.

He was the team’s best hitter throughout the season. And across 154 games and 573 at-bats, Rice hit .264 with 105 runs, 151 hits, 41 home runs and 97 RBIs.

In Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox. Rice recorded four hits, two of which were home runs, and six of the Yankees’ nine RBIs in the game.