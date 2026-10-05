Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Make Ben Rice Announcement Before Game 2 vs. Rays

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts to striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees return to action Monday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the ALCS.

New York will be looking to rebound from a 1-0 loss in Game 1 at Tropicana Field. They recorded just one hit, which came late in the eighth inning.

Now, they’ll send out right-handed ace Cam Schlittler on Monday night as they look to even up the series before heading to New York for two games later this week.

Yankees Make Ben Rice Announcement

Ahead of the action, the Yankees made a big announcement regarding All-Star slugger Ben Rice.

The Yankees officially named Rice a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award.

“Congratulations to Ben Rice on being named a 2026 Hank Aaron Award Finalist,” the Yankees announced on X.

What Is the Hank Aaron Award?

The Hank Aaron Award, named after MLB legend and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, recognizes the best offensive performer in each league annually.

“The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league.” The MLB’s breakdown of the award reads. “The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers combines with a fan vote to determine the winners.”

Rice’s 2026 Season With Yankees

In just his second MLB season, Rice made a massive leap in his production for the Yankees.

He was the team’s best hitter throughout the season. And across 154 games and 573 at-bats, Rice hit .264 with 105 runs, 151 hits, 41 home runs and 97 RBIs.

In Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox. Rice recorded four hits, two of which were home runs, and six of the Yankees’ nine RBIs in the game.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

New York Yankees Make Ben Rice Announcement Before Game 2 vs. Rays

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x