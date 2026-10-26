Yankees Urged to Make $23.15 Million Decision Ahead of MLB Free Agency

The New York Yankees had the best bullpen ERA in baseball in 2026. A large chunk of that was due to star closer David Bednar.

Bednar converted 35 of 39 save opportunities this season with a 2.47 ERA. He was one of the best closers in baseball despite not making the All-Star Game, and will enter free agency this offseason.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic urged the Yankees to give Bednar the qualifying offer this offseason to prevent him from leaving in free agency.

If the Yankees extend the $23.15 million qualifying offer, it will make Bednar the highest-paid reliever by average annual value in MLB history, surpassing Dodgers reliever Edwin Díaz ($23 million AAV).

Why Would the New York Yankees Do This?

According to Kirschner, there are several benefits to extending the qualifying offer other than his 2026 production.

“Relievers can be volatile year to year, and he doesn’t have the longevity of other top relievers who have received the qualifying offer,” Kirschner wrote. “Bednar is just two years removed from being demoted to Triple-A by the Pittsburgh Pirates because of ineffectiveness.”

While he would become the highest-paid reliever if he accepts the offer, there are ways for the Yankees to work around that.

The Yankees would likely work out a multi-year extension instead of paying Bednar $23.15 million in 2027. Kirschner compares this theoretical extension to Atlanta Braves reliever Robert Suárez and New York Mets reliever Devin Williams’ deals.

While the Yankees have not signed a reliever to a new contract worth more than $10 million in AAV since 2019 (Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton), they could change their philosophy for this special circumstance.

The Yankees need to lock in Bednar to continue to anchor an elite bullpen. Currently 32 years old, Bednar still has some prime years remaining. The two-time All-Star will command a lot in free agency if the Yankees do not extend the qualifying offer.

More On Bednar

The San Diego Padres drafted Bednar in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Lafayette College. That round no longer exists in the MLB Draft.

The Pittsburgh native pitched 17 uninspiring games for the Padres before he was traded to the Pirates in a three-team deal that sent Joe Musgrove to the Padres, among others, in 2021.

With the Pirates, Bednar pitched parts of five seasons (276 games). He made the All-Star Team in 2022 and 2023, recording 58 saves in those two seasons. However, in 2024, his career would take a turn.

He pitched in 62 games that year, but recorded a 5.77 ERA, making him expendable. The next season, he started with a 2.37 ERA in 42 games with 17 saves. At the Trade Deadline in 2025, the Pirates traded Bednar to the Yankees for prospects Edgleen Perez, Brian Sanchez and Rafael Flores.

In 86 games with New York, Bednar has pitched to a 2.39 ERA with 45 saves. This will be his first foray into free agency, where the Yankees will hope to avoid losing him.

If the Yankees lose Bednar in free agency, the focus will turn to a cheaper internal option at closer in Paul Blackburn. In 62 games, Blackburn recorded a 1.69 ERA.

The New York Yankees have a great overall bullpen, but they can ill afford to lose Bednar.