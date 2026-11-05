New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands 25-Year-Old Superstar in Blockbuster Move

The New York Yankees should be aggressively looking to add to their roster this offseason.

After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, it is clear that the Yankees need to add to their roster if they hope to have better results in 2027. They simply need more talent if they hope to win their first World Series championship since 2009.

One area that the Yankees could look to bolster this offseason is their infield. This is especially so with Jazz Chisholm Jr. not expected to be back as he hits free agency.

One trade candidate who could make sense for the Yankees to pursue because of this is Los Angeles Angels star Zach Neto. The 25-year-old would have the potential to be an outstanding addition to New York’s roster as they aim to be true contenders in 2027.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Yankees land Neto from the Angels in a blockbuster move.

Yankees Get:

Zach Neto

Angels Get:

Anthony Volpe

Hunter Dietz

Core Jackson

Richard Matic

With this move, the Yankees would be adding a star who is entering his prime to their lineup. The Angels, on the other hand, would get a young MLB player in Volpe and three promising prospects in Dietz, Jackson, and Matic.

Yankees Could Use a Player Like Neto in Their Lineup

The Yankees could use more offense, and Neto is exactly the kind of player who can provide them with just that. The four-year MLB veteran has shown that he can be a major difference-maker at the plate. Thus, he would have the potential to be a fantastic addition to the Yankees’ lineup.

Neto is coming off an excellent 2026 season with the Angels. In 157 games this season, he posted 27 home runs, 24 stolen bases, 77 RBI, and a .239 batting average. He has also recorded at least 23 home runs and 24 stolen bases in each of his last three seasons. Thus, he is a consistent threat with both his power and base stealing. This certainly adds to his appeal to a team looking to win like New York.

Neto Would Be a Long-Term Addition for the Yankees

Another appealing factor about Neto is that he would be more than a one-year rental for New York. This is because he is under team control through the 2029 season. Thus, if the Yankees acquired him this offseason, they would have him for at least three seasons.

This element about Neto only makes him a more intriguing option for the Yankees. It will be interesting to see if New York targets him because of it from here.