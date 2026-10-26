3-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Suddenly Released by New Team Amid World Series

The 2026 World Series is in full swing.

The Milwaukee Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Game 3 of the series at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Monday’s game, news broke that a three-year Philadelphia Phillies player had been released by his new team.

Former Philadelphia Phillies Catcher Jorge Alfaro Released by Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals released former Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“Omaha Storm Chasers released C Jorge Alfaro.”

Looking at Jorge Alfaro

Alfaro, 33, began his MLB career with the Phillies in 2016.

He appeared in six games with the Phillies in 2016, 29 in 2017 and 108 in 2018 before leaving the organization.

During his three years with the Phillies, Alfaro posted 2.0 bWAR and a .270/.327/.422 slash line with 15 home runs and 51 RBI over 143 games.

The Phillies acquired Alfaro from the Texas Rangers in the blockbuster Cole Hamels trade at the 2015 trade deadline.

Philadelphia then dealt the catcher to the Miami Marlins as part of the J.T. Realmuto trade in the 2018-19 offseason.

Alfaro played for Miami through the 2o21 season.

After 2021, Alfaro played for the San Diego Padres in 2022 and the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox in 2023.

He spent the 2024 season in the minors before appearing in 14 games with the Washington Nationals in 2025.

He spent the entire 2026 season in the Royals’ minor-league system.

In his MLB career, Alfaro has posted 2.3 bWAR and a .253/.301/.391 slash line with 48 home runs and 201 RBI over 510 games.