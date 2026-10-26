3-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Suddenly Released by New Team Amid World Series

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PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 07: Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits an RBI single in the eighth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 7, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
The 2026 World Series is in full swing.
The
Milwaukee Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Game 3 of the series at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.
Before Monday’s game, news broke that a three-year
Philadelphia Phillies player had been released by his new team. Former Philadelphia Phillies Catcher Jorge Alfaro Released by Kansas City Royals
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 18: Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a three run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on September 18, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 5-2. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The
Kansas City Royals released former Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.
“Omaha Storm Chasers released C
Jorge Alfaro.” Looking at Jorge Alfaro
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 18: Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Philadelphia Phillies has water poured on him after the game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on September 18, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 5-2. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Alfaro, 33, began his
MLB career with the Phillies in 2016.
He appeared in six games with the Phillies in 2016, 29 in 2017 and 108 in 2018 before leaving the organization.
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JULY 12: Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits two RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 12, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
During his three years with the Phillies, Alfaro posted 2.0 bWAR and a .270/.327/.422 slash line with 15 home runs and 51 RBI over 143 games.
The Phillies acquired Alfaro from the
Texas Rangers in the blockbuster Cole Hamels trade at the 2015 trade deadline.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 30: Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a broken bat double in the seventh inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Philadelphia then dealt the catcher to the
Miami Marlins as part of the J.T. Realmuto trade in the 2018-19 offseason.
Alfaro played for Miami through the 2o21 season.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 29: Jorge Alfaro #38 congratulates Edubray Ramos #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in a game at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
After 2021, Alfaro played for the
San Diego Padres in 2022 and the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox in 2023.
He spent the 2024 season in the minors before appearing in 14 games with the
Washington Nationals in 2025.
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Jose Ferrer #47 and Jorge Alfaro #44 of the Washington Nationals react after their 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
He spent the entire 2026 season in the Royals’ minor-league system.
In his MLB career, Alfaro has posted 2.3 bWAR and a .253/.301/.391 slash line with 48 home runs and 201 RBI over 510 games.
Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. Jackson Kruse More about Jackson Kruse
3-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Suddenly Released by New Team Amid World Series