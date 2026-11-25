Former Philadelphia Phillies left-hander JoJo Romero just signed a big contract.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Romero and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a contract.

Former Philadelphia Phillies LHP JoJo Romero Signs With San Diego Padres

“Left-handed reliever JoJo Romero and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a free agent contract, a source tells ESPN,” Passan wrote on X.

It’s a three-year, $21 million contract, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

“Free-agent lefty reliever JoJo Romero in agreement with Padres on three-year, $21 million contract, source tells @TheAthletic,” Rosenthal wrote on X. “First with agreement: @JeffPassan.”

With longtime Padres left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon on the free-agent market, the Romero deal likely means Morejon won’t return to San Diego.

Looking at Former Philadelphia Phillies LHP JoJo Romero

The Phillies selected Romero in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona.

The left-hander made his MLB debut with Philadelphia in 2020.

Romero posted a 7.89 ERA over 25 appearances with the Phillies from 2020-22. The Phillies traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals for Edmundo Sosa on July 30, 2022.

Romero immediately turned his career around with St. Louis. In five seasons with the Cardinals, Romero recorded a 3.07 ERA with 207 strikeouts and 8 walks over 214 innings.

The Cardinals traded Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers at last summer’s trade deadline. He won the World Series with Milwaukee.

In 11 regular-season appearances with the Brewers, Romero recorded a 3.38 ERA across 13 1/3 innings.

He was lights-out during the playoffs, allowing just one run on three hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out 11 in seven appearances.

Before signing his big contract with the Padres, Romero made roughly $18.2 million over his seven-year big-league career.

Romero relies on four pitches: