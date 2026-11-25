PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 04: JoJo Romero #79 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks to the dugout during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on May 04, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
With longtime Padres left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon on the free-agent market, the Romero deal likely means Morejon won’t return to San Diego.
Looking at Former Philadelphia Phillies LHP JoJo Romero
The Phillies selected Romero in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona.
The left-hander made his MLB debut with Philadelphia in 2020.
Romero posted a 7.89 ERA over 25 appearances with the Phillies from 2020-22. The Phillies traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals for Edmundo Sosa on July 30, 2022.
Romero immediately turned his career around with St. Louis. In five seasons with the Cardinals, Romero recorded a 3.07 ERA with 207 strikeouts and 8 walks over 214 innings.
The Cardinals traded Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers at last summer’s trade deadline. He won the World Series with Milwaukee.
In 11 regular-season appearances with the Brewers, Romero recorded a 3.38 ERA across 13 1/3 innings.
He was lights-out during the playoffs, allowing just one run on three hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out 11 in seven appearances.
Before signing his big contract with the Padres, Romero made roughly $18.2 million over his seven-year big-league career.
Romero relies on four pitches:
Low-to-mid-90s sinker (45.3%)
Low-80s sweeper (36.3%)
High-80s changeup (16.7%)
Mid-90s four-seamer (1.6%)
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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