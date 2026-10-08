8 Phillies Replacement Options for Alec Bohm Headlined by Bo Bichette

The Philadelphia Phillies would prefer not to be thinking about this stuff yet.

They would’ve much better enjoyed a deep October playoff run before worrying about players who could depart this offseason, like Alec Bohm.

The Phillies didn’t do enough to make that happen, though. They lost in the NL Wild Card Series to the Atlanta Braves — and so it’s time to think about the big decisions.

There will be trade rumors that pop up about the players that are still under contract, but that time hasn’t come yet.

In the meantime, Bohm is in the spotlight.

Capable of playing first base or third base, Bohm is at the end of his contract, so he’s heading for free agency.

There’s a case for the Phillies re-signing him, and a case for them letting him walk.

Maybe the most compelling argument for Philadelphia keeping Bohm is that the free agent corner infield market is pretty shaky.

Replacement Options for Alec Bohm

A new article by Evan Macy names as many as eight potential replacements for Bohm, and most of them don’t feel like an improvement.

The biggest name suggested is Bo Bichette, who would have to opt-out of his current deal with the New York Mets to become a free agent.

“Bo Bichette, who was a Phillies target last offseason, could opt out of his deal with the Mets,” Macy writes. “Did he burn the bridge with Dave Dombrowski?”

Bichette would be paid $42 million next season by the Mets if he doesn’t opt-out, so it’s not a given he even reaches free agency.

The next name Macy suggests is Rhys Hoskins, who did used to play in Philadelphia but also is coming off a mediocre season with the Cleveland Guardians.

Macy mentions Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Rendon, two aging players whose best days are long behind them.

Speaking of aging players whose best days are long behind them, Macy also mentions Jeff McNeil, Eugenio Suarez and Josh Bell.

Maybe the only other intriguing name brought up is Ryan Mountcastle, who isn’t past his prime and has at least flashed some power when playing for the Baltimore Orioles.

Overall, it’s a really uninspired list.

Edmundo Sosa Factor

Whether or not the Phillies keep Bohm could also depend on utilityman Edmundo Sosa, who can play third base.

If Sosa sticks around, Bohm becomes more expendable. But Sosa is also a free agent, and so he could wind up elsewhere this offseason, as well.

The Phillies probably would have the best roster next season if they keep at least one of them, and so then it becomes a matter of who to prioritize — and who the rest of the league prioritizes.

Just know that as Bohm and Sosa rumors twirl this offseason, they’re somewhat connected as far as the Phillies are concerned.