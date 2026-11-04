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9-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization

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WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Nationals Park on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a solid regular season.

However, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

Their final game was on October 1 when they lost by a score of 6-2.

9-Year Player Immediately Leaves Phillies Organization

GettyReliever Kolby Allard #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch during the second inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 3, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

This week, news came out that Kolby Allard has elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LHP Kolby Allard elected free agency.”

GettyKolby Allard #49 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches in relief during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 10, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Allard did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level in 2026.

He had been with the Cleveland Guardians earlier in the year (where he pitched in four games).

Looking At Allard

GettyStarting pitcher Kolby Allard #49 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 04, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Allard was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves.

He spent his rookie year in Atlanta (2018).

The 29-year-old then had a four-year run with the Texas Rangers.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2019): “Texas Rangers traded RHP Chris Martin to Atlanta Braves for LHP Kolby Allard.”

GettyKolby Allard #39 of the Texas Rangers runs to first base for the out during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 04, 2021 in Anaheim, California.

Allard then returned to the Braves in 2023 (before one season with the Phillies in 2024).

His last two seasons had been with the Guardians before joining the Phillies’ organization in the middle of the 2026 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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9-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization

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