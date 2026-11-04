9-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a solid regular season.

However, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

Their final game was on October 1 when they lost by a score of 6-2.

9-Year Player Immediately Leaves Phillies Organization

This week, news came out that Kolby Allard has elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LHP Kolby Allard elected free agency.”

Allard did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level in 2026.

He had been with the Cleveland Guardians earlier in the year (where he pitched in four games).

Looking At Allard

Allard was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves.

He spent his rookie year in Atlanta (2018).

The 29-year-old then had a four-year run with the Texas Rangers.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2019): “Texas Rangers traded RHP Chris Martin to Atlanta Braves for LHP Kolby Allard.”

Allard then returned to the Braves in 2023 (before one season with the Phillies in 2024).

His last two seasons had been with the Guardians before joining the Phillies’ organization in the middle of the 2026 season.