WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Nationals Park on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2019): “Texas Rangers traded RHP Chris Martin to Atlanta Braves for LHP Kolby Allard.”
Allard then returned to the Braves in 2023 (before one season with the Phillies in 2024).
His last two seasons had been with the Guardians before joining the Phillies’ organization in the middle of the 2026 season.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a solid regular season.However, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.Their final game was on October 1 when they lost by a score of 6-2.9-Year Player Immediately Leaves Phillies OrganizationThis week, news came out that Kolby Allard has elected free agency.He will be available to […]
9-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization