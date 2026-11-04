Beloved Philadelphia Phillies Player Makes Heartfelt Post After Release

The Philadelphia Phillies had their season come to an end on October 1.

They lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

Beloved Philadelphia Phillies Player Released

This week, a longtime Phillies player became a free agent.

Garrett Stubbs will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Garrett Stubbs elected free agency.”

Stubbs Makes IG Post

Following the news, Stubbs made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Philly,

You meant more to me than you will ever know.

When I showed up to Philly in ‘22 I had no idea what to expect. I was a west coast kid going to an east coast team whose reputation was throwing snow balls at Santa. And being a Jewish kid from San Diego, neither meant too much to me.

What I found was a city who cares more about their sports teams than any other city in the world. It’s your life and it became mine too.

These past five years we’ve made incredible memories together. From playoff runs, walk offs, music, beer hats, overalls, the shimmy 😉 and most importantly… a shit ton of wins.

What made it all hit different for me was this…

I felt like I fit here.

My whole life I have been told I am too small. Not big enough. Not this, not that. And it never stopped me.

That’s Philly.

Tough. Relentless. A little rough around the edges. And proud of it.

I’ll miss it all…

The October energy at the bank from the best fans in the world (holy shit), the boos (only a little), and the boys in the locker room (a ton). I got married and brought a baby girl into the world with 26 Uncles to protect her. You guys will always be phamily to me. Love y’all.

Thank you to John Middleton for believing in me, the coaches for the trust, the Philly media for always keeping it real and to THE FANS for embracing me and pushing me every single day.

We may not have always seen eye to eye, but I gave you everything I had. And for what it’s worth, boos and all, I loved every one of you crazy phuckers whether you liked me or not.

Cheers Philly. That’s Life. 🍻🕺🏻”