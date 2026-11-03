Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade for $105 Million All-Star Infielder In Offseason Rumor

MLB’s hot stove season is officially here, as the free agency period across the league has opened up.

Teams thought to be World Series contenders for the 2027 season, like the Philadelphia Phillies, are expected to be very active in the external market.

This could manifest in the form of trading for superstar players or signing impactful names to lucrative deals.

In a recent offseason rumors piece, the Phillies are being predicted to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte.

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Recent Trade Pitch Sends Ketel Marte to Phillies

A recent trade pitch by FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline would send Ketel Marte to the Phillies for prospects Aidan Miller and Tyler Spangler.

Kline wrote (about the trade prediction):

“Given his age (33), contract (five more years, $87.5 million) and his scandalous reputation, there’s a decent chance the Phillies can get into the Marte business without paying an absolute premium. He remains one of the most complete infield hitters in MLB, though, especially relative to his positional peers at second base. The Diamondbacks get two blue-chip infield prospects in return — Aidan Miller, on the verge of his MLB debut, and Tyler Spangler, Philadelphia’s 2026 first-round pick. Miller is more or less an immediate replacement in the Diamondbacks lineup, assuming he stays healthy.”

In 2026, Ketel Marte batted .249 over 141 games with 22 home runs, 31 doubles, and an OPS+ of 107.

While his numbers were a little down from his monster 2025 campaign, there’s no doubting Marte’s impact on the baseball diamond. The clear rift between the Diamondbacks and Marte makes him an obvious trade candidate, and perhaps a change of scenery could rejuvenate Marte’s ‘love’ for the game.

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