Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign $75M Star Catcher in Bold Move

The Philadelphia Phillies disappointed again this postseason, as they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series.

With how this postseason went for Philadelphia, they should be looking to improve their roster this offseason. They simply need to add more talent if they hope to be legitimate threats in the National League next season.

One area that the Phillies could look to upgrade is at the catcher position. Because of this, they are now being linked to a notable free agent catcher with the offseason getting started.

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign Star Catcher

In a recent article for MLB Trade Rumors, Steve Adams predicted that the Phillies will sign catcher Ryan Jeffers to a four-year, $75 million contract in free agency.

“The Yankees, Angels, Cubs, Giants, Astros, Phillies, Rangers and Rays could all use a plus-hitting catcher to take on at least half the reps behind the plate,” Adams wrote. “Steve’s pick: Phillies.”

With the Phillies needing another catcher, it makes sense that they are being predicted to sign Jeffers. He would have the potential to be a very good addition to their roster as they aim to keep their contention window open.

Jeffers would have the ability to provide the Phillies’ offense with a bit of a boost if they added him. While there would be some risk in Philadelphia giving a catcher entering his age-30 season a four-year deal, it could be worth it if Jeffers thrives with the NL East club.

Looking at Jeffers

Jeffers just had a very good 2026 season with the Minnesota Twins at the perfect time. In 92 games with the Twins, he posted 14 home runs, 56 RBI, and a .256 batting average. This marked the fourth time in Jeffers’ seven-year MLB career that he hit at least 14 home runs. This included him hitting a career-high 21 home runs in 122 games for the Twins in 2024.

With numbers like these, he would be a fascinating player for the Phillies to add to their roster. It is never a bad thing for a team to have a catcher who produces well at the plate. Jeffers has shown throughout much of his career that he is capable of doing just that.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Phillies end up landing Jeffers in free agency this year. With the Raleigh, North Carolina native being this year’s top free agent catcher, he is going to get a lot of interest around the league. Thus, the Phillies will have competition if they try to sign him.

In 607 career MLB games, Jeffers has posted 82 home runs, 279 RBI, and a .242 batting average.