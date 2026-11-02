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Philadelphia Phillies Acquire 2 Infielders From San Francisco Giants

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Monday has been a busy day for the Philadelphia Phillies and the rest of Major League Baseball. Today, the injured list went away, the free-agent market officially opened up, and the qualifying offer deadline arrived.

Among the many moves the team made today, the Phillies reportedly acquired two infielders off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.

Philadelphia Phillies Claim 2 Players Off Waivers From San Francisco Giants

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Phillies claimed infielders Brett Harris and Shay Whitcomb off waivers from the Giants, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.

Zolecki wrote on X:

Phillies announce:

•Infielders Brett Harris and Shay Whitcomb claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants

Looking at Brett Harris

Minnesota Twins v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Brett Harris #29 of the San Francisco Giants hits a single that scored two runs against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Oracle Park on September 21, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Harris played for the Athletics, Boston Red Sox and Giants in 2026.

Between the three teams, Harris hit .136/.240/.182 over 21 games.

Kansas City Royals v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Brett Harris #11 of the Athletics looks on as the Kansas City Royals challenged the safe call at first base during the bottom of the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 26, 2025 in Sacramento, California. Harris would go on to be called out after the call is overturned. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

In Triple-A this year, Harris hit .288/.399/.449 with eight home runs and 53 RBI in 73 games.

He was drafted by Oakland in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Detroit Tigers v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Brett Harris #11 of the Athletics reacts standing on second base with a double against the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on August 27, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Harris made his MLB debut with the Athletics in 2024.

He has slashed .186/.293/.273 with three home runs and 19 RBI over 89 career MLB games.

Looking at Shay Whitcomb

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Shay Whitcomb #13 of the San Fransisco Giants flips the ball to first base for the out during the top of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

Whitcomb spent the 2026 season with the Houston Astros and Giants.

In 49 games between the two clubs, Whitcomb slashed .207/.233/.336 with four homers and 13 RBI.

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Shay Whitcomb #13 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after his strike out past Andrew Knizner #19 during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Astros selected Whitcomb in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut with Houston in 2024. Over his short big-league career, Whitcomb has hit .196/.232/.307 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 89 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Acquire 2 Infielders From San Francisco Giants

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