Philadelphia Phillies Acquire 2 Infielders From San Francisco Giants

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Monday has been a busy day for the Philadelphia Phillies and the rest of Major League Baseball. Today, the injured list went away, the free-agent market officially opened up, and the qualifying offer deadline arrived.
Among the many moves the team made today, the Phillies reportedly acquired two infielders off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.
Philadelphia Phillies Claim 2 Players Off Waivers From San Francisco Giants
The Phillies claimed infielders Brett Harris and Shay Whitcomb off waivers from the Giants, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.
•Infielders Brett Harris and Shay Whitcomb claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants
•Catcher Garrett Stubbs elected free agency
•Right-handed pitchers Brad Keller and Caleb Kilian, infielder/outfielder Felix Reyes and outfielder Johan Rojas were
Between the three teams, Harris hit .136/.240/.182 over 21 games.
In Triple-A this year, Harris hit .288/.399/.449 with eight home runs and 53 RBI in 73 games.
He was drafted by Oakland in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Harris made his MLB debut with the Athletics in 2024.
He has slashed .186/.293/.273 with three home runs and 19 RBI over 89 career MLB games.
Looking at Shay Whitcomb
Whitcomb spent the 2026 season with the Houston Astros and Giants.
In 49 games between the two clubs, Whitcomb slashed .207/.233/.336 with four homers and 13 RBI.
The Astros selected Whitcomb in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
He made his MLB debut with Houston in 2024. Over his short big-league career, Whitcomb has hit .196/.232/.307 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 89 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire 2 Infielders From San Francisco Giants