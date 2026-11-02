Philadelphia Phillies Acquire 2 Infielders From San Francisco Giants

Monday has been a busy day for the Philadelphia Phillies and the rest of Major League Baseball. Today, the injured list went away, the free-agent market officially opened up, and the qualifying offer deadline arrived.

Among the many moves the team made today, the Phillies reportedly acquired two infielders off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.

Philadelphia Phillies Claim 2 Players Off Waivers From San Francisco Giants

The Phillies claimed infielders Brett Harris and Shay Whitcomb off waivers from the Giants, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.

Zolecki wrote on X:

Phillies announce:

•Infielders Brett Harris and Shay Whitcomb claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants

Looking at Brett Harris

Harris played for the Athletics, Boston Red Sox and Giants in 2026.

Between the three teams, Harris hit .136/.240/.182 over 21 games.

In Triple-A this year, Harris hit .288/.399/.449 with eight home runs and 53 RBI in 73 games.

He was drafted by Oakland in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Harris made his MLB debut with the Athletics in 2024.

He has slashed .186/.293/.273 with three home runs and 19 RBI over 89 career MLB games.

Looking at Shay Whitcomb

Whitcomb spent the 2026 season with the Houston Astros and Giants.

In 49 games between the two clubs, Whitcomb slashed .207/.233/.336 with four homers and 13 RBI.

The Astros selected Whitcomb in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut with Houston in 2024. Over his short big-league career, Whitcomb has hit .196/.232/.307 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 89 games.