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Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto News After Early Playoff Exit

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Philadelphia Phillies v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series early this month.

The Braves won two of three games against the Phillies at Truist Park to advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Braves and Dodgers have since been eliminated. The Milwaukee Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians in the World Series. The ALCS is tied 2-2.

Meanwhile, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced news involving catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski Announces J.T. Realmuto News After Early Playoff Exit

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-RBI triple against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dombrowski told reporters, including Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia, that Realmuto won’t catch as often in 2027.

“I said, ‘I don’t know if I can accomplish this, but I don’t want you to hear about it from the press conference,” Dombrowski said of his conversation with Realmuto. “‘My goal is to try to reduce the number of games you catch.'”

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 25: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Dombrowski said that Realmuto feels fine but is open to reducing his time behind the plate.

Realmuto will likely have more days off. He may also start playing more at first base.

Looking at Philadelphia Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto

Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 08: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after an out in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park on September 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Realmuto signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Phillies last January.

He is owed $15 million per year in 2027 and 2028.

Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 01: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies slides into home plate and scores in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 01, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

This past season, Realmuto hit .205/.283/.331 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI over 123 regular-season games.

He went 2-for-10 with a triple and two RBI in the Wild Card Series against the Braves.

Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JULY 31: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 31, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Realmuto began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2014. He played for Miami through the 2018 season. He has been with the Phillies since 2019.

In his 13 seasons, Realmuto has posted 38.6 bWAR and a .266/.324/.438 slash line with 191 home runs, 728 RBI and 107 stolen bases.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto News After Early Playoff Exit

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