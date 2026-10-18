Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto News After Early Playoff Exit

The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series early this month.

The Braves won two of three games against the Phillies at Truist Park to advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves and Dodgers have since been eliminated. The Milwaukee Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians in the World Series. The ALCS is tied 2-2.

Meanwhile, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced news involving catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski Announces J.T. Realmuto News After Early Playoff Exit

Dombrowski told reporters, including Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia, that Realmuto won’t catch as often in 2027.

“I said, ‘I don’t know if I can accomplish this, but I don’t want you to hear about it from the press conference,” Dombrowski said of his conversation with Realmuto. “‘My goal is to try to reduce the number of games you catch.'”

Dombrowski said that Realmuto feels fine but is open to reducing his time behind the plate.

Realmuto will likely have more days off. He may also start playing more at first base.

Looking at Philadelphia Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto

Realmuto signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Phillies last January.

He is owed $15 million per year in 2027 and 2028.

This past season, Realmuto hit .205/.283/.331 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI over 123 regular-season games.

He went 2-for-10 with a triple and two RBI in the Wild Card Series against the Braves.

Realmuto began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2014. He played for Miami through the 2018 season. He has been with the Phillies since 2019.

In his 13 seasons, Realmuto has posted 38.6 bWAR and a .266/.324/.438 slash line with 191 home runs, 728 RBI and 107 stolen bases.