SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Dombrowski said that Realmuto feels fine but is open to reducing his time behind the plate.
Realmuto will likely have more days off. He may also start playing more at first base.
Looking at Philadelphia Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto
Realmuto signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Phillies last January.
He is owed $15 million per year in 2027 and 2028.
This past season, Realmuto hit .205/.283/.331 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI over 123 regular-season games.
He went 2-for-10 with a triple and two RBI in the Wild Card Series against the Braves.
Realmuto began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2014. He played for Miami through the 2018 season. He has been with the Phillies since 2019.
In his 13 seasons, Realmuto has posted 38.6 bWAR and a .266/.324/.438 slash line with 191 home runs, 728 RBI and 107 stolen bases.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced news involving catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto News After Early Playoff Exit