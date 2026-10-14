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Philadelphia Phillies Fire 2 Coaches After Early Playoff Exit

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Philadelphia Phillies v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Wednesday morning that they signed manager Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The Phillies wrote on X: The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons

The Phillies promoted Mattingly to interim manager in late April after firing Rob Thompson.

The Phillies went 79–55 under Mattingly to finish the season. Philadelphia was eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Just because Mattingly is keeping his job, it doesn’t mean the rest of the Phillies’ coaching staff is returning next year.

Two Phillies coaches are reportedly not returning to the staff in 2027.

Philadelphia Phillies Part Ways With 2 Coaches

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson won’t return to the Phillies next year, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury.

Salisbury wrote on X: Phillies will move on from hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson, according to sources. More coming at @NBCSPhilly

Looking at Kevin Long

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 21: Philadelphia Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long looks on during batting practice prior to game three of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on October 21, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Phillies hired Long to be their hitting coach for the 2022 season. The Phillies made the World Series in his first year in the role.

Long played in the minor leagues from 1989-96.

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day
GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Hitting coach Kevin Long #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 22, 2024 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Long became the New York Yankees hitting coach in 2007 after coaching in the minor leagues from 1998-2006. He kept the role through the 2014 season.

After his time with the Yankees, Long served as the New York Mets‘ hitting coach from 2015-17. After the 2017 season, Long became the Washington Nationals‘ hitting coach, keeping the job until joining the Phillies in 2022.

Looking at Bobby Dickerson

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day
GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Bobby Dickerson #96 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 22, 2024 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Phillies hired Dickerson to be their infield coach in 2019.

He served as the San Diego Padres’ bench coach from 2020-21, then rejoined the Phillies organization as the infield coach in 2022.

Dickerson played seven seasons of minor-league ball in the ’80s and ’90s. After that, he worked in the minor league system for the Baltimore Orioles, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs before joining the Phillies organization in 2019.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Fire 2 Coaches After Early Playoff Exit

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