Philadelphia Phillies Fire 2 Coaches After Early Playoff Exit

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Wednesday morning that they signed manager Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
The Phillies wrote on X: The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons
The Phillies hired Long to be their hitting coach for the 2022 season. The Phillies made the World Series in his first year in the role.
Long played in the minor leagues from 1989-96.
Long became the New York Yankees hitting coach in 2007 after coaching in the minor leagues from 1998-2006. He kept the role through the 2014 season.
After his time with the Yankees, Long served as the New York Mets‘ hitting coach from 2015-17. After the 2017 season, Long became the Washington Nationals‘ hitting coach, keeping the job until joining the Phillies in 2022.
Looking at Bobby Dickerson
The Phillies hired Dickerson to be their infield coach in 2019.
He served as the San Diego Padres’ bench coach from 2020-21, then rejoined the Phillies organization as the infield coach in 2022.
Dickerson played seven seasons of minor-league ball in the ’80s and ’90s. After that, he worked in the minor league system for the Baltimore Orioles, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs before joining the Phillies organization in 2019.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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