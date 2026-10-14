Philadelphia Phillies Fire 2 Coaches After Early Playoff Exit

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Wednesday morning that they signed manager Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The Phillies wrote on X: The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons

The Phillies promoted Mattingly to interim manager in late April after firing Rob Thompson.

The Phillies went 79–55 under Mattingly to finish the season. Philadelphia was eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series.

Just because Mattingly is keeping his job, it doesn’t mean the rest of the Phillies’ coaching staff is returning next year.

Two Phillies coaches are reportedly not returning to the staff in 2027.

Philadelphia Phillies Part Ways With 2 Coaches

Hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson won’t return to the Phillies next year, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury.

Salisbury wrote on X: Phillies will move on from hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson, according to sources. More coming at @NBCSPhilly

Looking at Kevin Long

The Phillies hired Long to be their hitting coach for the 2022 season. The Phillies made the World Series in his first year in the role.

Long played in the minor leagues from 1989-96.

Long became the New York Yankees hitting coach in 2007 after coaching in the minor leagues from 1998-2006. He kept the role through the 2014 season.

After his time with the Yankees, Long served as the New York Mets‘ hitting coach from 2015-17. After the 2017 season, Long became the Washington Nationals‘ hitting coach, keeping the job until joining the Phillies in 2022.

Looking at Bobby Dickerson

The Phillies hired Dickerson to be their infield coach in 2019.

He served as the San Diego Padres’ bench coach from 2020-21, then rejoined the Phillies organization as the infield coach in 2022.

Dickerson played seven seasons of minor-league ball in the ’80s and ’90s. After that, he worked in the minor league system for the Baltimore Orioles, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs before joining the Phillies organization in 2019.