Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

Now that the World Series is officially over, the 2026-27 offseason has officially begun.

According to the MLB Players Association, 144 players became free agents on Thursday. One of those players is a former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Craig Kimbrel Becomes Free Agent After World Series

Right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel is one of five Kansas City Royals players to hit free agency this offseason.

He played for the Phillies in 2023. He represented Philadelphia in the All-Star Game in his lone season with the club.

Looking at Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Closer Craig Kimbrel

Kimbrel, 38, has 17 years of MLB experience. He was once one of the best closers in baseball.

He pitched for five different teams over the past two seasons.

In his only season with the Phillies, Kimbrel posted a 3.26 ERA with 23 saves and 94 strikeouts over 69 innings.

In the 2023 postseason, Kimbrel allowed four earned runs in six innings across seven appearances. He recorded three saves and five strikeouts in the 2023 playoffs.

Kimbrel began his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves in 2010. He pitched for Atlanta through the 2015 season.

From 2016-18, Kimbrel played for the Boston Red Sox.

Kimbrel then played for the Chicago Cubs in 2019 and 2020. He began the 2021 season with the Cubs and then was traded to the Chicago White Sox mid-season.

Kimbrel pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 before joining the Phillies for the 2023 season.

After his time with Philadelphia, Kimbrel has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Braves, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays and Royals.

This past season, he recorded a 3.77 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 31 innings between the Mets, Rays and Royals.

Over his career, Kimbrel has posted 22.7 bWAR and a 2.69 ERA with 1,322 strikeouts and 441 saves.

Kimbrel is a former Rookie of the Year, nine-time All-Star, 2018 World Series Champion, and three-time Reliver of the Year.