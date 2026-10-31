Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 23: Craig Kimbrel #31 of the Philadelphia Phillies enters the game in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Six of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Now that the World Series is officially over, the 2026-27 offseason has officially begun.
According to the MLB Players Association, 144 players became free agents on Thursday. One of those players is a former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star.
Ex-Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Craig Kimbrel Becomes Free Agent After World Series
Right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel is one of five Kansas City Royals players to hit free agency this offseason.
He played for the Phillies in 2023. He represented Philadelphia in the All-Star Game in his lone season with the club.
Looking at Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Closer Craig Kimbrel
Kimbrel, 38, has 17 years of MLB experience. He was once one of the best closers in baseball.
He pitched for five different teams over the past two seasons.
In his only season with the Phillies, Kimbrel posted a 3.26 ERA with 23 saves and 94 strikeouts over 69 innings.
In the 2023 postseason, Kimbrel allowed four earned runs in six innings across seven appearances. He recorded three saves and five strikeouts in the 2023 playoffs.
Kimbrel began his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves in 2010. He pitched for Atlanta through the 2015 season.
This past season, he recorded a 3.77 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 31 innings between the Mets, Rays and Royals.
Over his career, Kimbrel has posted 22.7 bWAR and a 2.69 ERA with 1,322 strikeouts and 441 saves.
Kimbrel is a former Rookie of the Year, nine-time All-Star, 2018 World Series Champion, and three-time Reliver of the Year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent