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Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Six
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 23: Craig Kimbrel #31 of the Philadelphia Phillies enters the game in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Six of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Now that the World Series is officially over, the 2026-27 offseason has officially begun.

According to the MLB Players Association, 144 players became free agents on Thursday. One of those players is a former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Craig Kimbrel Becomes Free Agent After World Series

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Six
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 23: Craig Kimbrel #31 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Six of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel is one of five Kansas City Royals players to hit free agency this offseason.

He played for the Phillies in 2023. He represented Philadelphia in the All-Star Game in his lone season with the club.

Looking at Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Closer Craig Kimbrel

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Four
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 20: Craig Kimbrel #31 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning during Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kimbrel, 38, has 17 years of MLB experience. He was once one of the best closers in baseball.

He pitched for five different teams over the past two seasons.

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Craig Kimbrel #26 of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 15, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

In his only season with the Phillies, Kimbrel posted a 3.26 ERA with 23 saves and 94 strikeouts over 69 innings.

In the 2023 postseason, Kimbrel allowed four earned runs in six innings across seven appearances. He recorded three saves and five strikeouts in the 2023 playoffs.

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 19: Craig Kimbrel #31 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after loading the bases against the Arizona Diamondbacks d9iin Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 19, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Kimbrel began his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves in 2010. He pitched for Atlanta through the 2015 season.

From 2016-18, Kimbrel played for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FL – MAY 23: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 23, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. The Red Sox won 4-1.(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kimbrel then played for the Chicago Cubs in 2019 and 2020. He began the 2021 season with the Cubs and then was traded to the Chicago White Sox mid-season.

Kimbrel pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 before joining the Phillies for the 2023 season.

After his time with Philadelphia, Kimbrel has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Braves, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays and Royals.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – JUNE 26: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on June 26, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

This past season, he recorded a 3.77 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 31 innings between the Mets, Rays and Royals.

Over his career, Kimbrel has posted 22.7 bWAR and a 2.69 ERA with 1,322 strikeouts and 441 saves.

Kimbrel is a former Rookie of the Year, nine-time All-Star, 2018 World Series Champion, and three-time Reliver of the Year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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