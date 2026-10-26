Philadelphia Phillies Make Major Coaching Staff Addition Amid World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason with plenty of uncertainty surrounding the coaching staff.

It seemed interim manager Don Mattingly wouldn’t return, but the Phillies ended up signing him for the next two years.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia fired hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson.

On Monday, the Phillies’ replacement for Long was revealed.

Philadelphia Phillies Hire Peter Fatse as Hitting Coach Amid World Series

The Phillies are hiring Peter Fatse as their new hitting coach, according to Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic.

From Varnes on X: The Phillies are hiring Peter Fatse as hitting coach, sources say

Looking at New Phillies Hitting Coach Peter Fatse

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Fatse in the 24th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

He played in the Brewers’ minor-league system from 2009-10. He played in the independent leagues from 2011-12.

After his playing career, Fatse founded a baseball academy in Palmer, Mass.

The Minnesota Twins hired Fatse as their minor-league hitting coordinator in 2019.

The Boston Red Sox hired Fatse as their assistant hitting coach in 2020.

In 2022, the Red Sox promoted Fatse to hitting coach.

Fatse held the position of hitting coach with Boston until last April when Boston fired him, manager Alex Cora and four other coaches.

Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 Season

The Phillies fired manager Rob Thompson in late April after a 9-19 start to the season. Mattingly was named the interim manager.

The Phillies played much better under Mattingly, finishing the season as the third National League Wild Card team with an 88-74 record.

The Phillies lost in the Wild Card round to the Atlanta Braves in three games.