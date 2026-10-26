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Philadelphia Phillies Make Major Coaching Staff Addition Amid World Series

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason with plenty of uncertainty surrounding the coaching staff.

It seemed interim manager Don Mattingly wouldn’t return, but the Phillies ended up signing him for the next two years.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Philadelphia fired hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson.

On Monday, the Phillies’ replacement for Long was revealed.

Philadelphia Phillies Hire Peter Fatse as Hitting Coach Amid World Series

Boston Red Sox Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Peter Fatse #62 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during photo day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 18, 2025 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Phillies are hiring Peter Fatse as their new hitting coach, according to Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic.

From Varnes on X: The Phillies are hiring Peter Fatse as hitting coach, sources say

Looking at New Phillies Hitting Coach Peter Fatse

Boston Red Sox Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Peter Fatse #62 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during photo day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 18, 2025 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Fatse in the 24th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

He played in the Brewers’ minor-league system from 2009-10. He played in the independent leagues from 2011-12.

Boston Red Sox Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Peter Fatse #62 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 21, 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After his playing career, Fatse founded a baseball academy in Palmer, Mass.

The Minnesota Twins hired Fatse as their minor-league hitting coordinator in 2019.

Boston Red Sox Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FL – MARCH 16: Peter Fatse #62 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait on Major League Baseball photo day on March 15, 2022 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on March 16, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox hired Fatse as their assistant hitting coach in 2020.

In 2022, the Red Sox promoted Fatse to hitting coach.

Fatse held the position of hitting coach with Boston until last April when Boston fired him, manager Alex Cora and four other coaches.

Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 Season

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Phillies fired manager Rob Thompson in late April after a 9-19 start to the season. Mattingly was named the interim manager.

The Phillies played much better under Mattingly, finishing the season as the third National League Wild Card team with an 88-74 record.

The Phillies lost in the Wild Card round to the Atlanta Braves in three games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Make Major Coaching Staff Addition Amid World Series

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