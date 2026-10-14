SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Wednesday morning that they signed manager Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
The Phillies wrote on X: The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
The Philadelphia Phillies made some major coaching staff changes after their early exit from the MLB playoffs.
Philadelphia Phillies Make Major Coaching Staff Changes After Playoff Exit