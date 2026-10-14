Philadelphia Phillies Make Major Coaching Staff Changes After Playoff Exit

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Wednesday morning that they signed manager Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The Phillies wrote on X: The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons

The Phillies promoted Mattingly to interim manager in late April after firing Rob Thompson.

The Phillies went 79–55 under Mattingly to finish the season. Philadelphia was eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series.

Just because Mattingly is keeping his job, it doesn’t mean the rest of the Phillies’ coaching staff is returning next year.

Two Phillies coaches are reportedly not returning to the staff in 2027.

Philadelphia Phillies Part Ways With 2 Coaches

Hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson won’t return to the Phillies next year, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury.

Salisbury wrote on X: Phillies will move on from hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson, according to sources. More coming at @NBCSPhilly