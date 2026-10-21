Phillies Expected to Target $85 Million Star to Fill Key Role

The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking to strengthen their lineup this winter. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski previously compiled a fairly strong roster, at least on paper. Nevertheless, Philadelphia struggled at the plate as a team throughout 2026. In fact, Phillies hitters combined to post a .707 OPS on the campaign, well below the league average.

With this in mind, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter has named Philadelphia as a top landing spot for Seiya Suzuki. The Chicago Cubs slugger just finished off his five-year, $85 million contract and will be a coveted free agent. As the reporter points out, the Phillies have a massive hole in right field. Dombrowski signed Adolis Garcia a year ago to be the main man in the role, but he struggled throughout the season.

“[Right field] is a clear position of need once again, and Suzuki figures to be one of the top targets for the Phillies this winter,” writes Reuter. “The big question is just how much more this team is willing to spend on aging veteran talent, and whether shoring up the bullpen around Jhoan Durán will be a bigger priority.”

While the Philadelphia Phillies do have some concerns with relief pitching, Suzuki should be too good to pass up. The Japanese outfielder slashed .270/.368/.473 this season, while also playing solid defense. In fact, the Cubs star was recently named as a Gold Glove finalist among National League right fielders. He led all players in his position with a .992 fielding percentage in 2026.

Philadelphia Phillies Need an Outfielder Like Seiya Suzuki

With Garcia also now a free agent, Gabriel Rincones Jr. is projected to be the starting right fielder for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2027. The former third-round draft pick, however, struggled in his rookie campaign. He hit just .167 in 84 total at-bats during the season. He finished 2026 with a negative WAR as well.

In total, Phillies right fielders combined to hit .236 and record a .701 OPS in 2026. Both of these particular figures ranked 21st among all MLB teams. These statistics would be even lower if not for Bryce Harper’s contribution in the position. The two-time MVP made 43 total starts in the role this season despite typically being deployed at first base.

The Philadelphia Phillies enter the offseason with the third-highest payroll in baseball. According to recent projections, Suzuki, 32, is expected to receive a new deal of around three years, $66 million. While this would be another significant contract to take on, Dombrowski cannot go into 2027 with his current outfield options.

Philadelphia Faces Intense Competition for Star Slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies, however, will obviously have plenty of competition in the chase for Suzuki. The Toronto Blue Jays have already been named as a serious contender to land the Japanese star. Other clubs such as the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants are likely to get involved in the sweepstakes as well.

Because of his high interest, Dombrowski may have to win a bidding war to land Suzuki. While this could be financially risky, the Phillies desperately need a player of his caliber. The outfielder recorded a 5.1 WAR in 2026, and no Philadelphia hitter came close to this figure.