Phillies Linked to Former Cubs Manager Amid Don Mattingly Replacement Search

The Philadelphia Phillies lost out on what was almost a sure thing in former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora this week.

Now what? Interim manager Don Mattingly was a logical choice, but does president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski want to lift the interim tag? After losing in the National League Wild Card Series to the Atlanta Braves, Mattingly may not be back in 2027.

Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia put together a list of a few names that Dombrowski might consider in the coming weeks before the lockout. While Mattingly was on there, another name was interesting: Former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross.

What Are the Pros of the Philadelphia Phillies Hiring Ross?

The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Ross in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB Draft out of Florida. He would play 15 seasons in the majors, hitting 106 home runs. His last year just happened to be one of the finest years of his career with Chicago.

In 2016, he played a pivotal role as a veteran backstop on a young Cubs team. That year, the Cubs would win the World Series, breaking their 108-year drought, and Ross was a core piece of it, hitting two home runs in the playoffs.

Ross also won a World Series in 2013 with the Boston Red Sox. He was beloved in the Cubs clubhouse as a player, so he was a logical choice to replace his former manager Joe Maddon in 2020.

Chicago reached the postseason during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but never went back with Ross at the helm. Ross finished his managerial tenure with a 262-284 record.

The Cubs went 83-79 in 2023 and remained in the playoff race until the final weekend. However, they dismissed the beloved manager when current manager Craig Counsell became available.

“Ross has remained interested in managing again,” Weintraub wrote. “At 49, he could offer a longer-term option than Mattingly or [Brad] Ausmus, although his four seasons in Chicago produced only one winning record and no postseason series victories.”

Who Else Could They Look to?

According to Weintraub, Mattingly is the “most realistic” option. However, other options include former Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus, Houston Astros bench coach Omar López, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Rodney Linares, and Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard.

Of these names, some have preexisting relationships with Dombrowski and/or the Phillies’ organization. However, it all circles back to Mattingly. The players love him, and he turned a 9-19 team into a playoff team. However, his moves in the playoffs were nothing short of questionable in yet another early postseason exit for Philadelphia.

The front office may turn to someone they are more familiar with, rather than a relative unknown. With the upcoming CBA situation, it may be simpler to give Mattingly one more chance.

After all, he is still technically under contract through 2027 as a bench coach. If the Phillies decide to look elsewhere, they need to find a manager with a mix of youth and experience to manage this veteran-laden roster that could be due for a makeover in the offseason.