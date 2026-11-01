6-Year Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Becomes Free Agent After Disappointing Year

The Philadelphia Phillies have a very talented roster led by a lot of notable players.

That said, they had their season come to an end on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

6-Year Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

This week, a Phillies pitcher became a free agent.

José Alvarado will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP José Alvarado elected free agency.”

Alvarado is coming off a year where he went 5-4 with a 5.86 ERA in 68 games.

It will be interesting to see where the 31-year-old lands ahead of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At Alvarado

Alvarado had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He had a 2.39 ERA in 70 games during the 2018 season (for Tampa Bay).

The Phillies acquired Alvarado in a trade.

MLB.com wrote (on December 29, 2020): “Tampa Bay Rays Traded LHP Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia Phillies; Los Angeles Dodgers Traded Player To Be Named Later and 1B Dillon Paulson to Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies Traded LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Los Angeles Dodgers.”

He has spent six seasons pitching for the Phillies.

During the 2023 season, Alvarado had a 1.74 ERA in 42 games.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies got off to a slow start to the season (and fired manager Rob Thomson).

They then turned things around under Don Mattingly, finishing the year with an 88-74 record.