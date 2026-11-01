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6-Year Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Becomes Free Agent After Disappointing Year

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have a very talented roster led by a lot of notable players.

That said, they had their season come to an end on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

6-Year Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyJosé Alvarado #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

This week, a Phillies pitcher became a free agent.

José Alvarado will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP José Alvarado elected free agency.”

GettyJosé Alvarado #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Alvarado is coming off a year where he went 5-4 with a 5.86 ERA in 68 games.

It will be interesting to see where the 31-year-old lands ahead of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At Alvarado

GettyJosé Alvarado #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts at the end of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Alvarado had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He had a 2.39 ERA in 70 games during the 2018 season (for Tampa Bay).

GettyJose Alvarado #46 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks to the sky after the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 14, 2020 in San Diego, California.

The Phillies acquired Alvarado in a trade.

MLB.com wrote (on December 29, 2020): “Tampa Bay Rays Traded LHP Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia Phillies; Los Angeles Dodgers Traded Player To Be Named Later and 1B Dillon Paulson to Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies Traded LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Los Angeles Dodgers.”

He has spent six seasons pitching for the Phillies.

GettyJosé Alvarado #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During the 2023 season, Alvarado had a 1.74 ERA in 42 games.

Looking At The Phillies

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Phillies got off to a slow start to the season (and fired manager Rob Thomson).

They then turned things around under Don Mattingly, finishing the year with an 88-74 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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6-Year Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Becomes Free Agent After Disappointing Year

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