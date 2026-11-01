6-Year Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Becomes Free Agent After Disappointing Year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP José Alvarado elected free agency.”
Alvarado is coming off a year where he went 5-4 with a 5.86 ERA in 68 games.
It will be interesting to see where the 31-year-old lands ahead of 2027 Spring Training.
Looking At Alvarado
Alvarado had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.
He had a 2.39 ERA in 70 games during the 2018 season (for Tampa Bay).
The Phillies acquired Alvarado in a trade.
MLB.com wrote (on December 29, 2020): “Tampa Bay Rays Traded LHP Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia Phillies; Los Angeles Dodgers Traded Player To Be Named Later and 1B Dillon Paulson to Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies Traded LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Los Angeles Dodgers.”
He has spent six seasons pitching for the Phillies.
During the 2023 season, Alvarado had a 1.74 ERA in 42 games.
Looking At The Phillies
The Phillies got off to a slow start to the season (and fired manager Rob Thomson).
They then turned things around under Don Mattingly, finishing the year with an 88-74 record.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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