Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Bring Back Infielder for $60M Deal

The Philadelphia Phillies could run back a similar team next season.

Philadelphia was eliminated in the Wild Card round, and many fans were hoping for some big changes.

The Phillies could be aggressive this offseason, as they do have some key pending free agents, but could look to bring back some of their own.

Philadelphia Phillies Named Best Fit for Luis Arraez

The Phillies traded for Luis Arraez at the trade deadline, and he is a pending free agent. But the team could look to bring him back.

Former MLB GM and now analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted the Phillies would sign Arraez to a three-year, $60 million deal.

“Arraez has won three batting titles and has a career slash line of .316/.360/.414. This season, he hit .310 with 36 extra-base hits and stole 10 bases in 11 attempts. He was an All-Star with the Giants before a deadline deal sent him to Philadelphia, where he wasn’t as effective as he had been in San Francisco,” Bowden wrote.

“He has worked really hard on improving his defense at second base. So much so that he finished in the 97th percentile in Outs Above Average. He prefers to stay at second base but can play first base, as well. He’s seemingly found a home with the Phillies, which is where he should re-sign. Best team fit: Philadelphia Phillies. Contract prediction: 3 years, $60 million.”

A three-year deal worth $60 million total seems fair for Arraez, who showed some positional flexibility this season. His contact-first approach is also good for any team, as he can help set the table for the likes of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

Arraez does have some concerns around his game, but he was a good fit for the Phillies and someone the team should look to bring back.

Arraez Thanks Philadelphia After Season

The Phillies acquired Arraez to help the team get over the hump, but that didn’t happen.

After the playoff exit, he took to social media to thank the Phillies fans for all their support.

“Philadelphia. When I was traded to the Phillies in the middle of the season, I didn’t know what to expect. But from day one, you welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home.Playing at Citizens Bank Park in front of a sea of red and feeling your energy is something I’ll never forget. I wanted nothing more than to finish the season on the field with my teammates,” Arraez wrote in an Instagram post.

“Watching the playoffs from the bench because of an injury was incredibly difficult, because all I wanted was to be out there fighting alongside them. Thank you, Phillies fans, for all your support and for making my time in Philadelphia so special. — Luis. Philadelphia.”

Arraez was liked in Philadelphia and he seemed to like the city, so perhaps a reunion does happen.