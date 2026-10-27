Philadelphia Phillies Named Best Free Agent Fit for $124M Star Slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be one of baseball’s most interesting teams to watch this offseason.

After getting into the postseason this year, they once again disappointed. This is because they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series. Now, questions are surrounding the Phillies and what they could do with their roster.

The Phillies should be aiming to improve their roster if they want to keep their contention window open. One specific area that Philadelphia must upgrade this offseason is their outfield. Because of this, Philadelphia is now being connected to one of baseball’s top pending free agents.

Philadelphia Phillies Named Best Free Agent Fit for Star Slugger

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently named the Phillies among the best free agent fits for Seattle Mariners star outfielder Randy Arozarena in free agency this year.

“Arozarena should benefit from the shortage of right-handed power in the sport and could end up the most overpaid free agent this offseason,” Bowden wrote. “Best team fits: Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds. Contract prediction: 5 years, $124 million.”

With the Phillies needing another impactful outfielder, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a fit for Arozarena. He would have the potential to be a great addition to a Phillies team that wants to compete next year.

If the Phillies signed Arozarena, they would be adding a veteran outfielder who provides plenty of pop and speed. Due to this, it is understandable that the Phillies are being linked to the star outfielder with free agency almost here.

Taking a Look at Arozarena

Arozarena had another strong season in 2026. In 154 games with the Mariners as an All-Star, he had 26 home runs, 26 stolen bases, 79 RBI, and a .281 batting average. This was after he had 27 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 76 RBI in 160 games for Seattle in 2025. With numbers like these, he would be a huge pickup for the Phillies if signed.

However, there could also be some risk in the Phillies signing Arozarena to his projected five-year, $124 million contract. Arozarena is entering his age-32 season, so his contract could end up aging poorly if he regresses. Yet, with the Phillies wanting to be top contenders, they could be the kind of team willing to take a gamble on the three-time All-Star.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see if the Phillies end up signing Arozarena this offseason. He would certainly make their roster look stronger on paper if so.