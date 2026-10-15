Philadelphia Phillies Sign 34-Year-Old After Early Playoff Exit

The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series.

The Braves won Games 1 and 3, and the Phillies won Game 2.

The Phillies have made headlines recently, signing manager Don Mattingly for the next two years and making several coaching staff changes.

Additionally, Philadelphia just signed a nine-year MLB veteran.

Philadelphia Phillies Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran Tim Mayza Amid MLB Playoffs

The Phillies re-signed left-handed reliever Tim Mayza to a one-year deal, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb.

Gelb wrote on X: Dombrowski: The Phillies hired former Mets manager Carlos Mendoza as third-base and infield coach. They’ve also re-signed lefty Tim Mayza to a one-year deal.

Looking at Tim Mayza

The Phillies claimed Mayza off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 31, 2025. He elected free agency in the 2025-26 offseason, and the Phillies brought him back on a minor-league deal.

Before the season, the Phillies released Mayza but re-signed him one day later.

Mayza posted a 3.48 ERA over 67 1/3 innings while striking out 64 this season.

The left-hander threw a scoreless 1/3 of an inning in his lone appearance in this year’s Wild Card Series against Atlanta.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Mayza in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Millersville University of Pennsylvania.

The southpaw made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2017.

Mayza pitched for the Blue Jays until being released in July 2024. The New York Yankees picked him up for the rest of the 2024 season.

Mayza missed the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

In 2025, Mayza made just seven appearances with the Pirates before being claimed by the Phillies.

Throughout his nine-year career, Mayza has recorded a 3.80 ERA with 383 strikeouts over 385 2/3 innings.