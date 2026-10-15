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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner News After Early Playoff Exit

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Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after a force out with bases loaded in the seventh inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series.

The Braves won Games 1 and 3, and the Phillies won Game 2.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves have since been eliminated. Four teams remain in the playoffs. The Milwaukee Brewers have a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, and the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are tied 1-1 in the ALCS.

During the Championship Series, the Phillies announced news involving shortstop Trea Turner.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski Announces Trea Turner News After Early Playoff Exit

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark wrote on X:

“He did not have a good year. He needs to fix things with his swing. He knows he has to be better at shortstop. I told him that is mandatory. I told him he cannot play shortstop like he did in 2026, going into 2027.”

Dave Dombrowski told him if he plays shortstop like he did in 2026, then he won’t be playing shortstop. Trea will be working with Carlos Mendoza.

Dave says Turner prefers the infield.

Sounds like Turner will be moved from shortstop if it is not going well in spring training

Trea Turner does not think he had a good season. He takes complete accountability. He is already working on his swing.

Turner flew back into town to speak with Dave Dombrowski for a few hours

Looking at Trea Turner

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after a strikeout in the fourth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Turner arguably had the worst season of his career in 2026.

The shortstop hit .242/.297/.378 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI over 157 games. He recorded -17 Defensive Runs Saved and -8 Outs Above Average over 1,343 1/3 innings at shortstop.

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies in the 2022-23 offseason.

He accumulated 14.4 fWAR in his first three seasons with the Phillies. This year, he posted just 1.1 fWAR.

Turner began his career with the Washington Nationals in 2015.

The Nationals traded Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline. He played for Los Angeles through the 2022 season then signed his deal with Philadelphia.

Throughout his MLB career, Turner has posted 48.4 fWAR. He is a World Series Champion and a three-time All-Star.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner News After Early Playoff Exit

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