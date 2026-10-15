Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner News After Early Playoff Exit

The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series.

The Braves won Games 1 and 3, and the Phillies won Game 2.

The Braves have since been eliminated. Four teams remain in the playoffs. The Milwaukee Brewers have a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, and the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are tied 1-1 in the ALCS.

During the Championship Series, the Phillies announced news involving shortstop Trea Turner.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski Announces Trea Turner News After Early Playoff Exit

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark wrote on X:

“He did not have a good year. He needs to fix things with his swing. He knows he has to be better at shortstop. I told him that is mandatory. I told him he cannot play shortstop like he did in 2026, going into 2027.”

Dave Dombrowski told him if he plays shortstop like he did in 2026, then he won’t be playing shortstop. Trea will be working with Carlos Mendoza.

Dave says Turner prefers the infield.

Sounds like Turner will be moved from shortstop if it is not going well in spring training

Trea Turner does not think he had a good season. He takes complete accountability. He is already working on his swing.

Turner flew back into town to speak with Dave Dombrowski for a few hours

Looking at Trea Turner

Turner arguably had the worst season of his career in 2026.

The shortstop hit .242/.297/.378 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI over 157 games. He recorded -17 Defensive Runs Saved and -8 Outs Above Average over 1,343 1/3 innings at shortstop.

Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies in the 2022-23 offseason.

He accumulated 14.4 fWAR in his first three seasons with the Phillies. This year, he posted just 1.1 fWAR.

Turner began his career with the Washington Nationals in 2015.

The Nationals traded Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline. He played for Los Angeles through the 2022 season then signed his deal with Philadelphia.

Throughout his MLB career, Turner has posted 48.4 fWAR. He is a World Series Champion and a three-time All-Star.