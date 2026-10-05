Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Move on From $172M Pitcher After Struggles

The Philadelphia Phillies could be a team to watch this offseason after another early playoff exit.

Philadelphia could make some bold trades to move on from some core players and shake up its roster. There are some players who could be change-of-scenery candidates.

The Phillies lost in the Wild Card round to the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Trade Aaron Nola

The Phillies should be looking to make major changes this offseason, and one name that could be dealt is Aaron Nola.

Nola struggled a ton this season and gave up a three-run home run in Game 3 against the Braves, which seemingly ended their season.

Ahead of the offseason beginning, Phillies insider Jake Elman of FanSided named Nola as a trade chip.

“Nola initially ranked No. 2 while building our list, but you’ll soon understand why we reversed course and moved him down to No. 3. To his credit, the veteran right-hander remains a workhorse, and his 33 starts led baseball. At this point in his career, he’s a competent No. 5 starter, though he gave up a career-high 37 homers in 175.1 innings,” Elman wrote.

“The problem: Nola has four years left on his contract, all at roughly $24.6 million, plus a full no-trade clause. Unless the Phillies are open to eating a significant amount of what he’s owed, then they’re stuck with him potentially falling into “dead weight” territory.”

Nola has four years left on his seven-year, $172 million deal, so it could be hard to move. Yet, if Philadelphia eats some money, they could very well find a trade partner.

Although the Phillies won’t get much back, Philadelphia and Nola would likely be best for a change of scenery.

Nola went 7-12 with a 4.67 ERA in 33 starts this season. In the playoffs, he went 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA in 1 start.

Philadelphia Entering Pivotal Offseason

The Phillies had another playoff exit, and they face an interesting offseason.

Philadelphia’s veteran core is facing a crossroads and could make some blockbuster moves this year.

“It’s going to be a long offseason, obviously,” Bryce Harper said. “I mean, I obviously have trust in the organization and people that are in charge. We’ll see where we go. … I’d imagine this team is going to look a lot different next year. The guys that are leaving this clubhouse. We’ll see.”

The current Phillies core hasn’t been able to get over the hump, and some major changes could be in store.