Padres Predicted to Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Offseason Move

The San Diego Padres were able to get into the playoffs after what was a shaky start to the 2026 MLB season, but the team fell short of its goal to win the World Series.

San Diego lost in four games to the Milwaukee Brewers, seeing another year go by without a title, sending this team into a crucial offseason. The Padres’ front office will have a lot to figure out this offseason, especially within the starting rotation, with key players hitting free agency.

Padres Linked With Tarik Skubal

One name that has started to generate some buzz around the Padres as the offseason gets going is ace Tarik Skubal, who split time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers. San Diego could look to go after Skubal, giving their rotation a major boost for the future.

MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently ranked landing spots for Skubal in a new piece. Within this, Rymer listed the Padres as a top landing spot, and the fit does make a lot of sense.

“If ever there was a way to show they mean business, it’s by signing Skubal away from those darn Dodgers. Maybe it wouldn’t totally undo the little brother vs. big brother dynamic between the two NL West powers, but it would give the Padres a real trump card: the best pitcher in baseball.

“Besides, the Padres are going to need Skubal if Michael King declines his $28 million player option for 2027 and becomes a free agent. Skubal is one of the few pitchers in MLB who would represent an upgrade over King, even if signing him would likely cost more than $40 million per year,” Rymer wrote.

The Padres have spent a lot of money in the last few offseasons, which has backfired on this franchise at times. It has seen the team allow multiple stars to leave town, pushing back what the ceiling of this organization could be.

Skubal could change the entire starting rotation for the Padres this offseason, but he is expected to receive a deal over $300 million, if not closer to $400 million. San Diego has given out large contracts in the past, but this would be a new precedent for this team.

Should the Padres Go After Tarik Skubal?

On the field, the Padres should absolutely do whatever it takes to bring Skubal to San Diego. But the money is will be another question that this organization is going to have to grapple with.

With the new ownership in place, the Padres are expected to keep spending, but giving Skubal what he wants could be tough. San Diego has a lot of heavy contracts on the books already, and handing out another could be a big swing for this team.

Overall, the Padres will be involved in the Skubal sweepstakes, especially with how president of baseball operations A.J. Preller operates. Nobody can count out San Diego in this process, but other teams could present an easier path to give the lefty ace the type of deal that he is looking for this winter.