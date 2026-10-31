Former San Francisco Giants All-Star Immediately Hits Free Agency

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with one of the most talented rosters in the MLB.

That said, injuries and trades led to a completely different looking team on their final day of the regular season (September 27).

One move they made was to trade Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “San Francisco Giants traded 2B Luis Arraez and RHP Caleb Kilian to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Marty Gair and RHP Ramon Marquez.”

Former Giants All-Star Immediately Hits Free Agency

It’s now been announced that Arraez has officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “2B Luis Arraez elected free agency.”

Arraez finished this past year batting .310 with 185 hits, six home runs, 64 RBIs, 67 runs and 10 stolen bases in 151 games.

He made his fourth career MLB All-Star Game.

Arraez wrote (on August 3): “Today it’s time for me to say goodbye to an incredible organization and an amazing fan base. Thank you, San Francisco Giants, for welcoming me and my family with so much kindness and respect. I’m truly grateful to God for the opportunity to have been part of this amazing organization.🧡🚿🫶🏽 Now it’s time for a new chapter in Philadelphia. I’m excited for this opportunity and ready to give it my all. See you soon, Philly! 🚀❤️🚿”

Looking At Arraez

Arraez spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

He then played for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres before his brief stint with the Giants.

Arraez wrote (via Instagram on October 2): “Philadelphia ❤️⚾️ When I was traded to the Phillies in the middle of the season, I didn’t know what to expect. But from day one, you welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home.Playing at Citizens Bank Park in front of a sea of red and feeling your energy is something I’ll never forget. I wanted nothing more than to finish the season on the field with my teammates. Watching the playoffs from the bench because of an injury was incredibly difficult, because all I wanted was to be out there fighting alongside them. Thank you, Phillies fans, for all your support and for making my time in Philadelphia so special. — Luis ❤️🫶🏽🇻🇪🚿🦾🙏🏽. Philadelphia ❤️⚾️”