Giants Predicted to Land Phillies All-Star in Massive Offseason Move

The 2026 season was another frustrating one for the San Francisco Giants, as the club missed the playoffs again.

Despite the front office putting together a strong offseason by adding more talent, San Francisco still fell short. The Giants were toward the bottom of the National League West division again, and this team has a lot of questions to answer this offseason.

Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey understands that he needs to have a sense of urgency this offseason, and this franchise isn’t going to accept losing much longer. But how the front office wants to address all the problems remains to be seen.

Giants Linked to Phillies All-Star

One name that could be interesting for the Giants to consider is former infielder Luis Arraez, whom the team traded away at the deadline this year. Arraez will be entering free agency, and he could be the perfect addition to this team.

MLB analyst Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report linked Arraez back to the Giants, and the fit does make sense. Arraez saw a lot of success in San Francisco, and the Giants may elect to bring him back if he is interested.

“It’s rare but not unheard of for a player to get traded midseason and then return to the club that traded him in the offseason as a free agent. This might be one of the instances where it makes sense, though. This may come down to whether the Giants are comfortable with Casey Schmitt playing elsewhere on the diamond so Arraez can resume as the team’s second baseman. Offensively, Arraez remains a great fit for the Giants,” Kelly wrote.

Arraez saw a turnaround from a poor 2025 season with the Giants, leading to the Philadelphia Phillies being interested in trading for him. The veteran hit .324 over 105 games with San Francisco, showing real comfort in Oracle Park.

Since Arraez tries to get hits and get on base, he could be a strong addition back to this team, helping the offense get going again. San Francisco has a lot of pieces to address this winter, but bringing back Arraez could solve multiple problems.

Should Giants Make the Move?

If Arraez is willing to return to the Giants, San Francisco could bring him back. Arraez was excellent for the Giants, providing the team with a major offensive boost during his tenure.

But the veteran was able to play well defensively with San Francisco, which was an interesting sight to see. Over his career, Arraez hasn’t been a consistent defender, but with the Giants, something seemed to click for him.

Putting Arraez next to guys like Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers, and others could be a solid start for the Giants this winter. Arraez seemed to fit in well with the clubhouse, and a return shouldn’t be out of the question for either side.

Overall, this could be a beneficial move for each side, and the Giants can start building toward the future with him. If anything, San Francisco can look to trade him again if the pairing doesn’t work out the same way again.