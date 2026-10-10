San Francisco Giants Urged To Sign New York Yankees Gold Glove Free Agent Outfielder

It’s safe to say that the 2026 season was disastrous for the San Francisco Giants for several reasons. First-year manager Tony Vitello was under scrutiny after being hired from the University of Tennessee.

Looking ahead to the 2027 season and beyond, the Giants have some questions surrounding what the outfield will look like. Coming off a frustrating 2026 campaign, look for Buster Posey and the front office to be aggressive, and one player who could fill their outfield need is free agent Trent Grisham, whom Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report linked to San Francisco.

San Francisco Giants Linked To Trent Grisham

After the New York Yankees were swept out of the American League Division Series by the Tampa Bay Rays, all eyes turn toward the offseason and the future of some of their free agents. One of them is Grisham, and Reuter listed some potential landing spots. One of those spots is the Giants.

If the season was going to begin today, the projected starting outfield would include Casey Schmitt in left, Drew Gilbert in center and Jung Hoo Lee in right. However, is Schmitt best suited at first base or DH? If so.Grisham would be an addition to chase down balls in the big park in San Francisco.

“Grisham has the speed and defensive reputation to be a good fit in spacious Oracle Park, and Gilbert could still factor into the starting mix with Casey Schmitt best used as a first baseman or designated hitter,” wrote Reuter.

Grisham struggled at the plate last season, as well as in the field. A change of scenery could do him some good. Free agency could be a fresh start for Grisham, and returning to the National League West Division could be that fresh start.

Past Additions Could Scare the San Francisco Giants Away

One thing that could scare Buster Posey and the Giants front office off is the Harrison Bader experiment. Reuter thinks that could keep San Francisco away from Grisham.

“The unmitigated disaster that was the Harrison Bader signing could scare the Giants away from another high-profile addition to the outfield, but it’s a group that is far from settled,” wrote Reuter.

That’s fair, but Grisham’s offense is something that could be intriguing to the Giants as a two-time Gold Glove winner. Last winter, he accepted a one-year qualifying offer from the Yankees. However, it was a tough season for the 29-year-old at the plate. Grisham slashed .211/.308/.395 with just 18 home runs and 59 runs driven in. That was a year after he clubbed 34 home runs in 2025 for New York.

Returning to the Yankees is a long shot at best. Why? You can thank Spencer Jones and his emergence in 2026 for manager Aaron Boone.

“A reunion with the Yankees this time around is unlikely, with Spencer Jones emerging alongside Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge to form next year’s outfield, so what jersey will Grisham be wearing in 2027?,” Reuter wrote.

It should be noted that San Francisco was one of 10 landing spots by Reuter. Along with the Giants, the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds were the only three National League teams mentioned. A return to New York is very unlikely, but where Grisham plays next season will be fascinating to see.