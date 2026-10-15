2 Reasons for Bo Bichette to Reach Free Agency 1 Year After Blue Jays Departure

Bo Bichette was a free agent last offseason, and he used that opportunity to leave the Toronto Blue Jays and sign a three-year deal with the New York Mets.
Despite that contract, though, Bichette could be a free agent again this offseason.
That deal signed by Bichette was technically for three years and $126 million, but it really functions as three one-year deals with options in between.
That’s because there is an opt-out built in between each season.
So Bichette just played the first season of his deal with the Mets for $42 million, but he doesn’t have to continue the deal if he doesn’t want to.
The Mets don’t have any power in the situation. It’s a player decision whether to opt-out or not.
In an MLB.com article on Thursday, Anthony DiComo broke down the two sides of the coin for Bichette’s decision.
And it certainly sounds like there are at least a few reasons that the former Blue Jays star could return right to free agency.
2 Reasons for Bo Bichette to Opt-Out
DiComo listed two reasons that he thinks Bichette could choose to opt-out of his contract after just one season.
“There are two primary reasons why Bichette might want to opt out of his deal,” DiComo writes. “One is lifestyle; if he wishes to move on from New York, Bichette could chalk his move from Toronto up to an error in judgment and simply tear it to pieces. Another is competitiveness; if he believes the Mets won’t be a playoff team in 2027, Bichette could look elsewhere.”
DiComo goes on to point out that Bichette hasn’t actually given off any concerns about the lifestyle — just that it can be a change for players who are in New York City for the first time.
Bichette got some big city life in Toronto, but nothing compares to the Big Apple.
The Mets’ competitiveness is another question altogether — they missed the playoffs by daylight in 2026 despite being immensely expensive. It’s fair to be uncertain about what the future might hold there.
The Money Question
Bichette left Toronto in part because of the money New York was offering.
Coming off a less-than-optimal season, Bichette has to decide where the money looks best now.
“Outside of lifestyle or competitive factors, Bichette’s only reason for tearing up his contract would be if he believes he can find significantly more money on the open market,” DiComo writes. “There’s some merit to that argument, with a significant caveat. If Bichette opts out, he will become arguably the best infielder available.”
Still, Bichette is due to get more than $80 million over the next two seasons — and if he does better in 2027, he can always opt-out next year.
Bichette likely wouldn’t return to the Blue Jays either way, but plenty of fans in Toronto are certainly curious about what he might do.
2 Reasons for Bo Bichette to Reach Free Agency 1 Year After Blue Jays Departure