2 Reasons for Bo Bichette to Reach Free Agency 1 Year After Blue Jays Departure

Bo Bichette was a free agent last offseason, and he used that opportunity to leave the Toronto Blue Jays and sign a three-year deal with the New York Mets.

Despite that contract, though, Bichette could be a free agent again this offseason.

That deal signed by Bichette was technically for three years and $126 million, but it really functions as three one-year deals with options in between.

That’s because there is an opt-out built in between each season.

So Bichette just played the first season of his deal with the Mets for $42 million, but he doesn’t have to continue the deal if he doesn’t want to.

The Mets don’t have any power in the situation. It’s a player decision whether to opt-out or not.

In an MLB.com article on Thursday, Anthony DiComo broke down the two sides of the coin for Bichette’s decision.

And it certainly sounds like there are at least a few reasons that the former Blue Jays star could return right to free agency.

2 Reasons for Bo Bichette to Opt-Out

DiComo listed two reasons that he thinks Bichette could choose to opt-out of his contract after just one season.

“There are two primary reasons why Bichette might want to opt out of his deal,” DiComo writes. “One is lifestyle; if he wishes to move on from New York, Bichette could chalk his move from Toronto up to an error in judgment and simply tear it to pieces. Another is competitiveness; if he believes the Mets won’t be a playoff team in 2027, Bichette could look elsewhere.”

DiComo goes on to point out that Bichette hasn’t actually given off any concerns about the lifestyle — just that it can be a change for players who are in New York City for the first time.

Bichette got some big city life in Toronto, but nothing compares to the Big Apple.

The Mets’ competitiveness is another question altogether — they missed the playoffs by daylight in 2026 despite being immensely expensive. It’s fair to be uncertain about what the future might hold there.

The Money Question

Bichette left Toronto in part because of the money New York was offering.

Coming off a less-than-optimal season, Bichette has to decide where the money looks best now.