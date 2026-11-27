The Toronto Blue Jays could be busy in the next few days.

With the MLB lockout looming when the calendar turns to December, the finishing days of November could see a flurry of activity across the sport.

Toronto already made a splash when it signed Kaima Taira from Japan to join its pitching rotation, but the batting lineup has yet to get the big upgrade most are expecting.

Some have pointed toward the outfield, where the likes of Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena remain available as potential signings.

Second base is another spot that could use help — particularly if the Blue Jays are committed to removing Ernie Clement from his starting role at that spot.

The latest update on one of the free agent second basemen, Brandon Lowe, is a good one for the Blue Jays.

Brandon Lowe Update

The Athletic’s Andy McCullough published a new article on Friday framed as a “Black Friday shopping list,” and on it, he has the Blue Jays ending up with Lowe.

He’s not the first to make the connection, but it’s a positive sign that Lowe’s name keeps showing up alongside Toronto.

“Toronto makes sense for a variety of players on this list, given the openings on the Blue Jays’ roster and the depth of their pockets,” McCullough writes. “Lowe homered 35 times for Pittsburgh in 2026 and improved his defense. His presence would aid a group that finished 30th in runs scored last season and lacked the cohesion that powered the team to the World Series in 2025. And while Lowe has dealt with a variety of nagging injuries in the past, Toronto would still have Ernie Clement available to spell him against tough lefties.”

Lowe is a slugging second baseman with lots of AL East experience from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays. He’d definitely make the Blue Jays’ lineup better.

What About Jazz Chisholm?

The other top second baseman available is Jazz Chisholm Jr., and some have wondered if he’ll be the guy who ends up in Toronto.

In McCullough’s article, he pairs Chisholm with the Washington Nationals, though.

Chisholm is a bit more polarizing than Lowe, which has seen him more often predicted to land in a slightly unusual destination, while more of the big-name teams have been linked more consistently to Lowe.

Both could certainly fit the Blue Jays. It wouldn’t be surprising to see one of them signed in the next few days.