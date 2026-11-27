Seiya Suzuki isn’t a member of the Toronto Blue Jays yet.

But given the way he’s been talked about by analysts across the sport, it still seems more a matter of when rather than if, as far as Suzuki eventually signing with the Blue Jays.

The free agent departing from the Chicago Cubs can lend a quality right-handed bat to whatever team he ends up with, and he also improved his outfield defense in 2026.

The Blue Jays had strong outfield play in their run to the World Series in 2025 but struggled out there to find production in 2026.

Suzuki is one of the top-two outfielders in this free agent class along with Randy Arozarena, who has also occasionally been linked to Toronto.

It certainly seems like the Blue Jays will get one of them, and the latest Suzuki update is positive.

Seiya Suzuki Update

The Athletic’s Andy McCullough put out an article he called a “Black Friday Wish List,” and in it, he pairs the Blue Jays with Suzuki.

“The Blue Jays have money to spend and a zeal to spend it, which is why you will see them mentioned more than once in this exercise,” McCullough writes. “The team needs outfield help, and Suzuki has been a steady performer since arriving in America in 2022. Suzuki features some of the same flaws as Arozarena: 32 next year, not much of a runner, good but not elite offensive output. Working in Suzuki’s favor is his ability to control the strike zone, which should help him age gracefully. And he would be a significant upgrade for the Jays, whose current outfield construction features Jonatan Clase, Brett Bateman and Nathan Lukes.”

This is a signing that could happen soon, too. The lockout looms at the start of December. There will likely be one final flurry of signings before then.

Another Link

As McCullough suggested above, he was going to bring the Blue Jays back later in his article, and he did with Brandon Lowe, saying they could also sign the second baseman.

“Yes, the Jays are back,” McCullough writes. “Toronto makes sense for a variety of players on this list, given the openings on the Blue Jays’ roster and the depth of their pockets. Lowe homered 35 times for Pittsburgh in 2026 and improved his defense. His presence would aid a group that finished 30th in runs scored last season and lacked the cohesion that powered the team to the World Series in 2025. And while Lowe has dealt with a variety of nagging injuries in the past, Toronto would still have Ernie Clement available to spell him against tough lefties.”

If the Blue Jays end up with Suzuki and Lowe in the days ahead, that would feel like a big offseason success in Toronto.