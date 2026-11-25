The Toronto Blue Jays were one of several teams interested in acquiring free agent ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, who had won consecutive American League Cy Young Awards with the Detroit Tigers and was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early August.

Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, they were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Skubal, who joined the New York Mets with a record-breaking nine-year, $450 million contract.

Now, the Blue Jays are left assessing different options to strengthen their pitching rotation and bullpen. Speaking of the latter, they’re reportedly interested in a key free-agent reliever, according to a newly released report from a key MLB Insider.

The Toronto Blue Jays Are Interested In Free-Agent Reliever Adrian Morejon

According to the latest report from MLB Insider Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Blue Jays are one of a handful of clubs interested in signing free agent reliever Adrian Morejon.

Nicholson-Smith wrote the following update on X:

“Adrian Morejon’s drawing interest from Yankees, Blue Jays & 3-4 others. Mariners believed to be involved. Chance at 4-5 year deal.

Jays do like Morejon a lot as Mitch Bannon said. Now a question of who offers what. $ usually talks. All things equal some see NYY as leaders here.”

Last season with the Padres, Morejon recorded three saves with a 2.83 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP.

Adrian Morejon Has Played His Entire MLB Career With San Diego

Morejon began making a name for himself as a teenager in Cuba, representing the national team at the 2011 12U World Championship and 2014 15U World Cup. He was named the tournament’s MVP before pitching in Cuba’s National Series for Mayabeque.

He left Cuba in 2015 and established residency in the Dominican Republic, where MLB granted him free-agent status in 2016; the Padres signed him that July for an $11 million bonus.

After making his professional debut in 2017, Morejon climbed through San Diego’s minor-league system and earned a spot in the 2019 Futures Game. The Padres promoted him that July, and he made his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs.

Injuries became a major part of Morejon’s early career. A left forearm strain in April 2021 led to Tommy John surgery, sidelining him for the rest of the season. He returned in 2022 and appeared in a career-high 26 games, going 5-1 with a 4.24 ERA.

He experienced yet another elbow issue in 2023 but continued his career with San Diego. His progression culminated in his first MLB All-Star selection in 2025, when he replaced Zack Wheeler on the National League roster.