The Toronto Blue Jays made their first big move of the offseason, but they are expected to be active ahead of the looming Dec. 1 lockout.

Toronto signed Japanese starter Kaima Taira to a five-year, $80 million deal to help bolster the rotation. Yet, the Blue Jays still could use more arms, as Toronto still has some question marks in the rotation.

The Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing season where they failed to make the playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Nick Martinez

Toronto signed Taira, who should be the team’s No. 2 or No. 3 starter, yet they still could use an arm.

The Blue Jays rotation features Dylan Cease, Taira, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage. Cody Ponce could potentially be the fifth starter. Yet, Blue Jays analyst Michael Coyle of JaysNation urges the team to go out and sign former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez.

“There’s another pitcher on the open market who Toronto could look to provide an upgrade to its rotation,” Coyle wrote. “… Martinez doesn’t strike out many batters, highlighted by only 109 across 180 innings; he does an elite job of limiting base runners. His 3.6 per cent walk rate ranked in the top one per cent of all qualified major league pitchers. …

“While Martinez’s fit in Toronto isn’t natural following the addition of Kaima Taira, as Blue Jays fans saw last season, you can never have enough pitching. Dylan Cease, José Soriano, and Trey Yesavage are locked into rotation spots, but bringing in Martinez could allow the Blue Jays to limit Taira and Cody Ponce’s innings. After using 39 pitchers and relying on bullpen days three times a week at various points during the 2026 campaign, the Blue Jays should be looking at any avenue to ensure they are covered should injuries rear their ugly head once again.”

Martinez went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts last season, showing he can be an effective bottom-of-the-rotation starter.

Toronto Planned to Add to Starting Rotation

The Blue Jays have some question marks with their rotation due to some injuries.

Toronto has Jose Berrios, Cody Ponce, and Bowden Francis all returning from injury. Spencer Arrighetti could also be in the mix. As well as Jake Bloss, who was in the minors last year and recovered from an injury.

So, ahead of the offseason, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said the goal was to add to its rotation.

“Starters are the hardest to acquire because it’s the hardest thing to do,” Atkins said. “And then guys that can haul innings are very attractive. But we also want to make sure that we’re getting the highest leverage outs on both sides. So you kind of have to do all of it to have one of the better pitching staffs, which is certainly our goal.”

Time is clicking for the Blue Jays to sign another pitcher before the lockout.