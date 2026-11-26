The Toronto Blue Jays have made two more moves to add depth to the organization.

Toronto has been relatively quiet during the offseason, as their big move was signing Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira to a five-year, $80 million deal.

The Blue Jays are expected to add an impact bat or two and some more pitching.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign 2 Players to MiLB Deals

Toronto made some minor moves on Thursday, signing an outfielder and a pitcher to a minor-league deal.

The Blue Jays signed outfielder Rhylan Thomas to a minor-league deal. The 26-year-old signed with Toronto back in June to a minor-league deal and ended the year in Buffalo; in 14 games, he hit .377 with 5 RBIs. He’s appeared in 3 MLB games, all with the Seattle Mariners in 2025. Thomas is a contact-first outfielder who should be in Triple-A.

The other player the Blue Jays signed was 25-year-old right-hander Yeuris Jimenez. Jimenez is 6-foot-3 and spent the past two years in the Washington Nationals system. This past year, the right-hander went 0-1 with a 4.83 ERA in 43 games, including 2 starts between High-A and Double-A.

Jimenez should be a bullpen piece in Double-A for the Blue Jays, but perhaps could end up reaching Triple-A. He signed with the Miami Marlins out of the Dominican Republic for $75,000 in 2021.

Toronto Plans to be Aggressive

The Blue Jays had a disappointing season. They failed to make the playoffs a year after reaching the World Series.

Ahead of the offseason really kicking off, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins made it clear the team was looking to add.

“We’re going to look to add to our offense and look to add to our starting pitching,” Atkins told reporters in Las Vegas this week for the annual GM Meetings.

Atkins also hinted at being involved in the Japanese market once again.

“Over the years with [Yusei] Kikuchi, now [Kazuma Okamoto] having success in that environment, we have benefited,” Atkins said. “I would just say that Toronto is one of the best cities in the world to play baseball in and we’re proving that, we’re demonstrating that year after year.”

That ended up being the case as Toronto’s first move of the offseason was signing Taira.